The Nebraska Danger are in danger. At least their location in Grand Island is threatened.
Bosselman Enterprises announced last week that they are seeking to sell the indoor football team that has played at the Heartland Events Center since 2011.
Charlie Bosselman said at a press conference that Bosselman Enterprises’ business has expanded so much in recent years that the Danger is taking more time and work than the business can afford at this time.
He added that the company doesn’t specialize in the professional sports business and that is was a sideline business that was creating too much of a strain on Bosselman’s core business.
Therefore, Bosselman is seeking to sell the team. It could be sold to a Grand Island group or to someone who would keep the team in Grand Island. However, it also could be sold to someone who would move the team.
Charlie Bosselman and Bosselman Enterprises deserve a great deal of praise for the work they have done with the Danger. They have put together an entertaining team and product year after year. Most years they have contended for the Indoor Football League title, including this year when they won a playoff game before losing in the playoff semifinals.
Bosselman said when he started the Danger his desire was to give the Heartland Events Center an anchor tenant and to give Central Nebraska a needed entertainment option. The Danger was successful in doing both those things.
However, having an Indoor Football League team in a smaller market like Grand Island was always going to be a challenge and a longshot.
Other IFL teams are in places such as San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, Green Bay, Des Moines — mostly much larger cities than Grand Island.
That doesn’t mean an IFL team can’t be successful in Grand Island. The Heartland Events Center provides a good location and atmosphere, although the seating capacity may be less then elsewhere. When the Tri-Cities and Central Nebraska as a whole are taken into account, there is a population base to draw fans from.
And the Danger has received plenty of support from the community, and the Danger has done a good job of having its players and coaches out in the community doing events.
The Danger has had a run of success on the field. They have qualified for the playoffs for seven straight years, won three conference championships and played in the United Bowl three times. This year they featured former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong.
We hope the Danger will continue to be in Grand Island, providing exciting indoor football play and being a community partner. But the community also must brace itself for the possibility that the Danger has played its last game in Grand Island.