Crossroads Mission’s plan to open a homeless shelter for men in Grand Island is welcome news for the community.
Hope Harbor does an outstanding job helping families in need and the Salvation Army in Grand Island provides an excellent service in giving overnight shelter to men and providing two meals a day to those in the community with a need.
However, reports have shown there is a need for more shelter beds in Grand Island for homeless men. Crossroads plans to meet that need.
Crossroads plans to renovate the former Beacon House at 1910 W. Ninth St. into a 32-bed emergency shelter and add 24 new units that will be transitional housing. In addition, it wants to remodel a 10-unit complex into housing for men.
To do this, Crossroads has announced a $3 million capital campaign. It is being led by Ray and Jennifer O’Connor, owners of O’Connor Enterprises, and Gayle Bonnes, co-owner of Slumberland Furniture.
Crossroads has a successful record of operating shelters. It started in Hastings in the 1980s and then expanded to Kearney. Now it is looking to add Grand Island to its list of shelters.
Crossroads’ officials say they offer much more than just shelter. They offer a way for individuals to get their lives back on track.
Crossroads has a four-phase program that offers eight weeks of life-skills classes, daily Bible studies and community service. In addition, they help the men find jobs and get their finances in order.
Homelessness can strike people at any time. A medical emergency, loss of a job, an addiction, illness or mental health problem can lead to severe financial hardships.
Many cope by living out on the streets. That, however, can be dangerous. They can be victims of crimes. The weather can be brutal, especially during the winter in Nebraska. So it’s vital that they have a place to go for shelter and safety.
Many of these individuals just need a helping hand to get back on their feet. That’s what Crossroads, Hope Harbor and Salvation Army offer.
Crossroads has pledged to work with other organizations in Grand Island and that is always important. Groups working together to meet a need is always better than competing against each other.
The community should take a hard look at Crossroads’ plans and consider supporting their campaign. How a community takes care of those of its number who are in need says a lot about it.
Crossroads’ expansion into Grand Island offers the community the opportunity to better meet the needs of the homeless and limit the likelihood that someone will be stuck out in the elements where their life would be in danger.