Ding-dang, ding-dang, ding-dang ....
Anyone who has ever been stopped at a train crossing knows the sound crossing alarm bells make. They are loud — they are meant to be to get the attention of drivers and pedestrians — and persistent as long as a train is on or near the crossing.
Now imagine having to listen to that sound all day long — 24 hours a day — because a train is stopped at a crossing.
That is the situation of many people who live near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks northwest of Grand Island. Trains are often stopped there for long periods of time.
So the railroad bells go on and on and on — day and night.
This has become a nightmare for residents in the area. Not only do they have to go many miles out of their way to get across the tracks, but they also have to listen to the noisy bells constantly.
The reason the trains are stopped is because of a bottleneck at Grand Island. The elevated rails cutting through northwest Grand Island and the bridge going over the Union Pacific tracks only have one rail line.
So trains must wait their turn to go through Grand Island. Also, in December 2016 BNSF stopped using its rail yard in Ravenna as a crew change point. So instead of these trains stopping in Ravenna for a new crew, they’ll stop elsewhere along the line, and often that spot is near Grand Island.
Residents and the Hall County Board of Supervisors have brought the problem up many times with BNSF officials. However, nothing has been done. The problem — and the clanging — persists.
The county supervisors have now decided unanimously to take the problem to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. This is a good step to take. The PSC may not be able to solve the problem either, but at least it should get Burlington Northern’s attention.
Perhaps if the state body regulating railroads is looking into it, BNSF will give the problem more than lip service.
The long-term solution, of course, is for BNSF to add another line going through Grand Island. That would be costly and could impact homes or businesses near the elevated tracks. But BNSF should seriously consider it.
Working out some way to shut off the crossing bells when a train is stopped for a long period of time is another option. However, there could be safety concerns if the bells didn’t immediately reactivate once the train moved.
At least some kind of solution should be found. The people living near the crossings have lived with the problem and noise for long enough. It’s time for action, and not just words, from Burlington Northern.
