Long standing complaints about the use of unmuffled semi truck engine brakes in Grand Island have raised a call to action. Grand Island has long had a law on the books prohibiting the use of engine brakes in certain areas of town, however the fine is inconsequential and enforcement is nonexistent.
Engine brakes, also know as “Jake Brakes,” commonly refer to a type of brake retarder, which is a supplemental brake using engine compression release to slow a truck down instead of using the vehicle’s mechanical brakes. All vehicles use this method to some extent. When an automobile driver takes his foot off the gas the same physics apply.
Engine brakes do provide a benefit to truckers in that they reduce wear and tear on mechanical brakes and engines, reduce stopping distances, and in hilly and mountainous regions are essential to aid safe descent. However, Grand Island is flat and more suited to conventional braking for heavy vehicles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), municipalities across the nation have banned the use of engine compression brakes because of noise emission which can go on for several minutes and carry more than a mile. In Grand Island engine braking has become almost a constant nuisance when repeated hundreds of times throughout night and day. With seven major highway entrances into town nearly all residential areas are affected. Those living along main truck routes are especially inconvenienced.
Small communities throughout Hall County are also impacted and that is why the Hall County Board voted 7-0 to advance a county wide ban on Jake braking. A uniform law will make it easier for law enforcement to issue citations. The village of Cairo now issues a $250 fine for violations of the engine brake ordinance. Repeat offenders will risk being fined $500. So far the new law has had a positive effect.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island have endorsed the county’s proposal on the basis of improving the quality of life in our community.
Trucking is an important part of Grand Island’s commerce and trucks that have muffled exhausts are not the problem. Cattle trucks with straight through exhaust systems account for most of the noise.
Supervisor Ron Peterson made a constructive suggestion to communicate a potential county-wide Jake braking ban to the trucking industry. We think a proactive outreach to trucking firms and receiving companies would help make the adoption of the new ban go smoothly.
More and larger signs posted along truck routes stating the amount of the new fine would also serve as an effective deterrent.
Understandably, law enforcement does not have the resources to make this a high priority; however, citations must be issued in order for the ban to be taken seriously.
We applaud the county board, city officials, local law enforcement, and the city and county attorneys for working together to resolve a long standing nuisance that would result in a quality of life boost for all areas affected by the ban.
Citizens should make their opinions on this subject known to county supervisors, city council member and members of law enforcement while the law is being drafted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.