The constant barrage of negative news on the state of mankind has clouded the otherwise generally positive news of world progress.
The 24/7 global news cycle is dominated by negative stories — the kind of stories our minds are hard wired to be drawn to first. It is important to note, however, on the local front, your hometown newspaper works hard to give equal attention to positive local stories and events. Nonetheless, social media has devolved into a cauldron for hyperventilating all that is dark, crass, and sensational in real time ... all the time.
Steven Pinker, Johnstone professor of psychology at Harvard University and author of books on language, mind and human nature, has devoted his work to changing our deleterious perception of ourselves.
His latest best-selling book, “Enlightenment Now,” paints a compelling picture of the real progress humanity has made and, in fact, thrived based upon many essential metrics including prosperity, peace, safety and happiness.
Raya Bidshahri writing for Singularity University, a global learning and innovation community, notes that the work of Pinker and other champions of intelligent optimism “is all about being excited for the future in a rational way based on data, science and empirical evidence. The truth is that despite our many shortcomings, we are living longer, healthier, safer and happier lives than at any other point in human history. Dismissing how far we’ve come is ultimately a denial of truth.”
Pinker’s study shows that in 2017 the world was troubled by 12 ongoing wars, 60 autocracies, 10 percent of the world population lived in extreme poverty, and was threatened by more than 10,000 nuclear weapons.
By contrast, 30 years ago, there were 23 wars, 85 autocracies, 37 percent of the world population in extreme poverty, and more than 60,000 nuclear weapons were stockpiled. While this data portrays great progress it is important not to ignore that a record number of expatriated people, 56.8 million (0.77 percent of the total global population) exist today.
Nonetheless, the world has more people (two-thirds of the population) living in democratic societies in the past decade than any time in history.
Longevity is also at an all-time high. For most of human history, life expectancy at birth was around 30. Today it is more than 70 worldwide, and in the developed parts of the world, more than 80. Increased life expectancy is tied in part to significant decreases in early deaths and injuries from car and plane crashes, infant mortality, workplace calamities, diseases, natural disasters, and lack of sanitation and safe drinking water.
Despite the fact that the media is fixated on the widening wealth gap, global poverty is, in fact, in decline. Two centuries ago, 90 percent of the world’s population subsisted in extreme poverty. Today, the extreme poverty level has dropped below 10%.
Seldom acknowledged in the news is the fact that literacy rates have skyrocketed in the last 30 years. According to Pinker, “before the 17th century, no more than 15 percent of Europeans could read or write. Today, more than 90 percent of the world’s population under the age of 25 can read and write.” Technology in the information age will certainly continue to drive not only the level of literacy, but a rising standard of living wherever digital access exists.
In his book “The Better Angels of Our Nature,” Pinker offers compelling evidence for the historical decline of human violence, another stunning phenomenon rarely found in mainstream reporting.
Pinker promotes the notion that mankind is too absorbed in the ever pervasive influence of negativity to fully appreciate the abundance of life and opportunity that exists in our time. He acknowledges that perfection is not realistically attainable but by drawing strength from the remarkable achievements of mankind, the next chapter can be a validation of the continued positive impacts of the human spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.