Nebraska is getting serious about addressing the shortage of tech workers in the state.
A collaborative group working on the problem has hired an employee to get the effort moving and to coordinate it.
The Nebraska Tech Collaborative, an initiative of the Aksarben Foundation, has hired Jona Van Deun as its president and to lead its efforts to bring more tech workers to Nebraska.
The lack of skilled workers in the state is hurting economic growth in the state. Some business leaders have even said it is reaching a crisis level.
The Nebraska Tech Collaborative has committees approaching the problem from different angles such as:
- Creating a tech pipeline out of both K-12 schools and higher education.
- Promoting diversity to encourage more minorities and women into tech fields.
- Creating more internships.
- Attracting veterans and career changers into tech fields.
- Recruiting workers from other states.
Now Van Deun’s job is to put all the work committees are doing together for a more coordinated approach to getting more skilled computer workers in the state.
Mike Cassling, the CEO of an Omaha health care company who has chaired Aksarben’s Tech Collaborative, said Nebraska is way behind other states and needs more businesses and others from education and government to be involved in the effort.
He is right. Nebraska needs to be proactive in its efforts. If it’s not, the state will fall behind as many of the new jobs and careers involve technical work, programming machines and computers, and without skilled workers those companies and jobs won’t come to the state.
Nebraska has one home-grown project that is working right here in Grand Island. The Grand Island Public Schools’ Career Pathways Institute offers a program in IT or technical skills that is attracting a lot of students and attention.
These high school students then can build on the training they have received at CPI by going to college and then filling many of these technical jobs.
Nebraska also needs to look to its community colleges, who are geared to help meet workforce needs. More funding and emphasis on technical programs can help meet many of the labor needs.
Urging more veterans into technical fields also is promising. Most of the veterans worked with technical equipment while in the service and have a background that would lead them into technical computer work.
As far as attracting workers from other states, Nebraska has a good lifestyle that would be attractive to many people seeking to leave the traffic gridlock and other problems seen in bigger cities.
However, to attract workers, wages must be competitive so Nebraska companies may have to consider raising wages to be competitive in the job market.
It will be interesting to see what Van Deun and the Nebraska Tech Collaborative comes up with. They need the support of businesses, schools, colleges and government in Nebraska to help the state keep up with changes in economic development.
