Grand Island has received good news on the pandemic front during the past week, from the partial reopening on city parks to the announcement that the number of new coronavirus cases is lessening.
The community continues to record new deaths related to COVID-19, but the number of confirmed cases reported Thursday afternoon was only 16 more than the previous day.
That gives us something encouraging to hold on to as we mark Mother’s Day with many families unable to be together today. But still, we must remain vigilant.
That is why the community’s pastors are taking a cautious approach to the prospect of reopening their churches for worship services.
The time will come when we can gather together to worship again, so they need to be planning. But, at least in Grand Island, churches won’t be doing this until late May or early June.
The Grand Island Diocese of the Catholic Church has set May 30 as the date to resume services at Catholic churches in Hall, Howard, Buffalo, Dawson, Custer, Lincoln and Scottsbluff counties.
Grand Island Free Church and Peace Lutheran Church are tentatively planning to reopen on June 7.
But as more than 20 Grand Island churches said in a letter to the editor published in Friday’s Independent, they want to do everything they can to help the hard-hit Central District recover as fully as possible.
“In a display of unity among our individual churches, we have made the decision to keep our worship services online-only at this time,” the letter said.
This is in response to the announcement by Gov. Pete Ricketts recently that the state would allow churches to resume worship services this past week as long as they followed social distancing guidelines.
It would be wonderful for the congregations in Grand Island to be able to gather again. But we aren’t there yet. The same goes for family gatherings and team sports.
There is still community spread of the coronavirus in our area and we do not want the Central District infection numbers to resume the large increases we experienced in April.
Wear your face mask whenever you are out of the house. Stay at least 6 feet away from other people. Don’t go out any more than you have to.
We can fight this virus together and protect each other. Be vigilant.
