Omaha businessman Chris Janicek should drop out of the race to fill Nebraska’s U.S. Senate seat immediately and make it possible for the Nebraska Democratic Party to fill his slot on the ballot with someone who will represent the party and the state well if elected.
With both the Black Lives Matter movement currently filling streets in cities across the country with protests and the #metoo movement of the past couple of years about survivors of sexual violence and sexual harassment, the people of our country are standing up against behavior such as Janicek’s recent inappropriate and insulting text messages.
In a group text with at least five members of his staff, Janicek wrote about finding multiple sexual partners for a female staff member. He went into graphic detail about possible sex acts.
This was well beyond insulting and inappropriate. It’s the kind of sexual harassment that women have been trying to get our country and the courts to recognize and to end. Employers have instituted no-tolerance policies regarding sexual harassment and sexually inappropriate discussions in the workplace.
Janicek claimed his texts were in response to a similar discussion he had overheard between staff members, but shouldn’t he have been the one to stop that behavior then and there? Continuing it is a clear sign that he does not understand how inappropriate it is.
That is not the kind of behavior Nebraska should accept from a candidate for the U.S. Senate or any other elected official.
So far, Janicek is saying it was a private discussion and he has apologized to everyone involved, so the matter is settled and he won’t step down.
He should recognize that if he wants to become a member of the U.S. Senate and represent Nebraska, nothing he says or does will be totally private. And his apologies do nothing to assure the voters that he will not make similar comments in the future.
Janicek won the Democratic primary in May to qualify for the November ballot, running against Sen. Ben Sasse. The Nebraska Democratic Party has withdrawn its support of his campaign because of his behavior. But it can’t replace him unless he steps down.
In the primary, two women, community organizer Angie Philips and mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, placed second and third. Shelton has said she wants to be the party’s candidate and Philips has endorsed her, saying that the choice of an African American woman to run against Sasse is the right move for the Nebraska Democratic Party to make at this time of the Black Lives Matter movement.
We agree. Shelton would provide a legitimate alternative in the Nebraska U.S. Senate race in the general election.
If Janicek has any loyalty to the Nebraska Democratic Party and wants it to have a possibility of replacing Sasse in the Senate, he should do the right thing and step down.
