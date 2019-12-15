On Wednesday CHI Health St. Francis unveiled the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center it has been building for the past 17 months.
Actually, it was a 10-year process as St. Francis has been dreaming of a new facility to replace the current cancer center that has run out of space as it has expanded over the years.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was an exciting time for Grand Island as it will be home to the largest, most up-to-date cancer center in Nebraska outside of Omaha. Our community has become a medical hub for the area, drawing patients from throughout Central Nebraska, but now St. Francis is seeking to operate a regional medical facility that will serve the needs of patients from throughout the state, as well as northern Kansas, Colorado and the Dakotas.
The new 41,000-square-foot cancer center, which will have an open house on Jan. 4, comes with a new TrueBeam linear accelerator that Radiation Oncology Director Doug Clark says is going to make it possible for the facility to not just fight cancer, but beat it.
It also will have a healing garden starting in the spring and a spiritual room where patients can sit and spend personal, reflective time if they need to.
The facility will have many amenities for patients, such as the chairs in the Infusion Center that offer massage and heated seats. But most of all, it offers space. St. Francis has been operating a nationally recognized cancer center in a very old building at a distance from the main hospital that Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, the medical doctor of oncology, called “highly inefficient,” with “a lot of fragmented work spaces.”
Now all the services are located in one new building with lots of natural light and a breezeway to connect it to the main hospital.
That makes treatment more comfortable for patients, but it also will make St. Francis a more attractive employer, making it easier to recruit physicians and other medical professionals.
“We have an award-winning clinical trial program that is unmatched for a program our size and is currently bigger and better than it has ever been,” Ramaekers said. “We have ongoing and growing partnerships with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University (and) the National Cancer Institute as well as many other institutions to provide cutting-edge research and clinical trial access here in Grand Island.”
That has meant that the facility’s patient base has been growing by 500 or more each year. Now, with nearly twice as much space, the staff will be able to provide the latest in treatments to even more patients as well as conduct research that will help in the battle to cure cancer.
