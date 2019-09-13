There is no doubt that Warren Buffett is Nebraska’s most famous personality. The billionaire has a worldwide following of investors who value his wisdom, as well as his ability to explain complex things in terms that are understandable.
Buffett turned 89 Aug. 30, and time hasn’t diminished either his enthusiasm for investing or his willingness to share his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects. His messages don’t scold, nor does he pretend that his views are the only ones that count. He simply offers his opinions, leaving it to us to accept or reject them.
With this in mind, we share with you several of his “best pieces of life advice,” with thanks to CNBC for assembling them. Again, they may not fit everyone, but few would argue that they aren’t worth considering.
Marry the right person. This is the biggest decision of your life, according to Buffett. As he stated 10 years ago, “I’m serious about that (choosing the right spouse). It will make more differences in your life. It will change your aspirations, all kinds of things.”
Invest in yourself. Learn how to communicate both in writing and in person. Educate your mind and take care of your body. Failure to do this will be a major handicap in achieving happiness and success.
Associate with “high-grade” people. Who you spend time with matters. If you are consistently with good people, you’ll start acting more like them. Conversely, “if you hang around with people who behave worse than you, pretty soon you’ll start being pulled in that direction.”
Work for people you respect. “You don’t want to take a job just for the money,” said Buffett. By working for people you admire, you are more likely to pick up habits and traits that will pay off in the future.
Ignore the noise. Investing can get emotional, and it doesn’t help if you check stock prices throughout the day or constantly focus on the news. The best strategy, Buffett contends, is to keep a level head and stay the course … even when the market is tanking.
Success isn’t measured by money. The test is whether the people you are closest to love you.
This last thought is offered not only by one of the world’s richest men, but also by pastors in churches throughout the nation. If more people behaved accordingly, the world would be a more peaceful and happy place.
