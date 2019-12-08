Is the Nebraska State Fair on the verge of bankruptcy, as its former finance director said? Or is the situation not so dire, as the fair’s executive director and board members say?
First, the facts are that wet weather, which led to lower attendance, and overly ambitious budgeting by the fair have led it to have a $1.7 million deficit as of October.
Officials said the rain-plagued 2019 fair lost $1.4 million and the 2018 fair lost $24,000. So the fair’s financial situation is definitely strained.
However, the doom and gloom predictions fail to account for actions by the State Fair board last month that will put the fair on a better financial track.
Eight of the fair’s 17 full-time employees were laid off, a move that will save about $520,000 in personnel costs.
In addition, the fair will be more conservative in its entertainment offerings. For some of the concerts offered the last two years, it has been impossible for the fair to make a profit or even come close to breaking even. In fact, the concerts this year lost $700,000.
While no one likes to see anyone lose their job, these were moves the fair had to make. An 11-day event couldn’t afford to have that many full-time employees year-round.
As for concerts, big-name artists help lift the status of the fair and bring more people to it. However, they are costly. An outdoor concert could possibly break even, but then there is the weather factor. A reduction in entertainment spending is warranted.
So, the State Fair could have been headed toward bankruptcy, but the budget cuts should help it turn the dire conditions around.
Of course, some nice, sunny weather during the fair in 2020 will help, too.
The Nebraska State Fair has had a rough couple of years.
In 2018, wet condition prevented the installation of the outdoor concert stage, forcing those concert indoors at the Heartland Events Center.
Then this year, the second wettest month ever recorded in Grand Island made it too wet for parking on the fair’s grass parking lots and forced all the attendees to take shuttles to the fair.
The fair board and Lori Cox, the executive director, have admitted they need to budget more conservatively because of the weather factor.
A good move that has come out of the fair’s financial difficulties is that the board is taking more control of the budget and the fair.
A lot of the growth in the number of employees came after Cox was hired as executive director two years ago. The board should have put the brakes on the hiring earlier.
The fair board needs to be in control of the budget and the spending — and now it is taking control as it should have done all along.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.