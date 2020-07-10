Technological advances continue to transform our lives, but adapting and taking advantage of the latest technology isn’t always easy.
One example is the way law enforcement has been transformed by the use of cameras inside vehicles and those worn on officers’ uniforms. Use of body-worn cameras is a step forward for transparency among our law enforcement agencies. If officers are acting appropriately and doing a good job protecting and serving the public, the footage from the cameras will show that. They also could capture something that an individual officer didn’t see at the time and provide proof that will help in prosecuting a criminal.
Both the Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department have had body-worn cameras for their officers for awhile. But because of technical glitches that had to be resolved, the Police Department only has been using the cameras consistently for a short time. The Sheriff’s Department continues to deal with issues that keep the cameras from working as they’re supposed to work.
Each officer on patrol uses three cameras. Two are inside the patrol unit — one faces forward and the other is pointed at the back seat, where suspects are transported.
Officers wear the body cameras on their chests. When the system is working properly, footage from all three cameras mesh together when they’re activated.
But getting that to happen has been an issue.
Both the city and county have the same brand of cameras and funded the purchases with grants from the Edgar and Frances Reynolds Foundation. Since the cameras were purchased years ago, both departments have been working with the company that supplied the cameras to get their systems fine-tuned and reach the point where the cameras are doing everything they’re meant to do.
Both the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department recognize the value of having all their officers using body cameras that work, so they continue to put in the effort to reach that point.
Our local law enforcement officers do a good job day in and day out. Grand Island and Hall County haven’t had issues with individual officers like larger cities across the country have experienced. Along with the safety of our officers, transparency is important and always should be the priority.
It’s a challenge to adapt to new technology, but body cameras are so important that the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department must stick with it and see to it that this part of the officers’ equipment is working as well as their weapons and their vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.