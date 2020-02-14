It’s easy to assume that people in positions of power all have the same ethical constraints and are able to act without bias.
But experiences in Nebraska and throughout the country clearly demonstrate that’s not always the case.
That’s the reasoning behind two bills being considered by the Nebraska Legislature.
LB1080, on which the Education Committee conducted a hearing this week, would require the state’s schools to adopt policies specifically prohibiting sexual contact between teachers, administrators and students or recent former students.
No teacher or school administrator should be romantically involved with a student. But from specific cases in Nebraska and around the country when teachers crossed the line, it’s clear that more should be done to prevent such incidents.
Among those testifying at the hearing was Lisa Albers, a member of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, who spoke of her 17-year-old daughter’s experience with a substitute teacher.
“While we will never know if a stronger school policy would have prevented this incident, we must send a message to school employees that actions like his will have consequences,” Albers said.
In January, the Omaha World-Herald reported on an investigation into the frequency of educator sexual misconduct. The World-Herald found that, on average, 10 Nebraska educators are caught each year engaging in inappropriate sexual communication or contact with students.
This bill only goes so far as to require that public and private schools in Nebraska adopt policies listing specific conduct that is inappropriate, setting ways to report misconduct and specifying consequences.
Some schools already have policies about boundaries between teachers and students. But LB1080 would ensure that all schools do.
This is a good step toward making sure educators act responsibly.
Another bill in the Legislature has a similar goal, seeking to ensure that law enforcement officers in Nebraska are clearly trained on preventing bias from coloring their actions.
LB924, the priority bill of Sen. Ernie Chambers, unanimously received first-round approval this week. It would require two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training for local police officers and sheriff’s deputies and would require the Nebraska State Patrol to provide such training as well.
This bill only takes the first step of requiring a little training, but if it even helps some officers recognize how unconscious bias has been affecting their actions, it’s worth the efforts to enact it into law.
Nebraskans may want to think their law enforcement officers are always acting appropriately, but that’s not the case. There still are many stops, searches and arrests of minorities based on their race.
Nebraska needs to make it clear to all law enforcement officers that racial profiling is unacceptable and train them in the appropriate ways to treat people, regardless of race.
The Legislature should act quickly to pass both of these bills.
