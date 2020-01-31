Last November, a Grand Island man told police he had sent scammers $5,000 because he was told he had won a grant and needed to make payments to get the grant approved.
Earlier that fall, a Grand Island woman fell victim to a scheme that Grand Island police call the Secret Shopper scam. She received checks in the mail with instructions to cash the checks and purchase gift and money cards.
Last February, a 74-year-old Grand Island woman reported she was out $17,849 after falling victim to a scam in which her computer supposedly had a virus. She was conned into purchasing several Google pay cards and providing the card number after loading them.
These are just a few of the instances in which Grand Island people lost money to scammers last year. The same thing is happening throughout Nebraska.
In another instance about a year ago, a Harlan County man who had already sent more than $70,000 to scammers in 2018 was prevented from losing even more money when employees at Best Buy in Grand Island became suspicious and called police after he attempted to buy multiple gift cards there.
Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg has introduced a bill in the Legislature, LB853, to help financial institutions be able to help their customers avoid losing money in scams.
The bill would allow banks to put a 30-day hold on certain transactions, such as withdrawing or transferring money, changing the owner of an account or changing beneficiaries, when they see signs that a vulnerable or older customer may be the target of financial exploitation. It would also allow them to notify someone close to the customer of their concerns.
Williams has said the bill would give legal protection to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions if they don’t carry out transactions requested by their customers because of concerns about financial abuse. It also would protect them for breaching the customer’s privacy.
Banks nationally reported more than 24,454 cases of suspected elder financial abuse in 2018. That is more than double the number in 2013 and losses have been estimated to total up to $30 billion annually.
Williams’ bill has been supported by the Nebraska attorney general’s office, the state Banking Department, the Nebraska Home Care Association, AARP Nebraska and banking and credit union organizations.
According to Jina Ragland with AARP Nebraska, older people account for 12% of the nation’s population but 30% of the victims of financial exploitation.
This bill is aimed at helping our state’s financial institutions protect them when their cognitive abilities are slipping and they’re unable to recognize that they are being scammed.
The Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee is considering the bill, but has taken no immediate action on it. Williams said it likely will be included in a package of changes to banking laws.
Our lawmakers must consider concerns about whether this proposal could lead to overzealous policing by banks, but they should work out those concerns and make changes that will allow financial institutions to protect their customers.
And one basic word of advice to people who have been told they have won some money but must first buy gift cards and give the numbers from the cards to the prize provider in order to receive the money: Don’t. You will never have to pay to receive a prize or a grant. Also, no reputable business will ask you to pay for services with gift cards.
