To say Grand Island has become a hot spot in the spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska is an understatement.
Each day this week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased by dozens. On Thursday, the Central District Health Department announced the three-county area’s sixth death due to the virus.
The district now has more than 300 documented, lab-tested COVID-19 cases.
Our area was slow to detect the coronavirus here, but now that it has arrived, it is spreading like wildfire. The only way to stop that spread is for everyone who possibly can stay home to do so.
We must be vigilant. We can’t give in to cabin fever. If you feel healthy now, staying away from other people is the best way to ensure that you will stay that way.
When we do have to go out, such as for a trip to a grocery store or a pharmacy, we should all wear a secure face mask. It’s easy to make one out of a bandanna or a small towel, but make sure that your mask is snug and can be depended on to stay over your nose and mouth. Also, stay at least 6 feet away from other people while outside your home.
Businesses throughout our community are also helping us stay home by making deliveries. Take advantage of that service.
If you do notice any symptoms, it’s even more important that you stay home.
“The minute you start feeling symptoms of any kind, and there are a huge variety of symptoms associated with this virus, you need to remove yourself from any other individuals and isolate,” Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department said. “We have no room for error. Everyone must do their part.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
If you develop symptoms, it’s not a cause for despair. But we must make sure we don’t spread the virus to other people.
