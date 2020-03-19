Life has been turned upside down by the coronavirus. Schools have canceled classes, so students are home during the day. Grocery stores have seen rushes on daily supplies. Restaurants are going to drive-through, delivery or takeout only.
Some businesses are closed. Funerals are limited to family members, as are weddings. Churches have canceled worship services.
It has been a necessary response to the coronavirus outbreak. Government officials are limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“We want to make sure we don’t overwhelm our health care system, and that’s why there’s the need for all these steps,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
Exempt from the 10-person limit are grocery stores. Any one who has been to a grocery store or has seen pictures knows the lines are long and crowded. Any social distancing recommendations are out the window at grocery stores.
Stores also quickly run out of basic items such as milk, eggs, bread, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
Anyone who has been to a grocery store also has seen tempers and patience running short. People are on edge to begin with about coronavirus fears. Then having to deal with the crowds, empty shelves and long lines makes it worse.
Everyone needs to remember to be courteous. Store clerks and stockers are doing the best they can. It does no good to berate them because there’s no toilet paper.
In fact, the store workers should be thanked for continuing to work so the rest of the community can get food and supplies. Clerks are dealing with a lot people, and are putting themselves at risk of exposure to the virus.
Also deserving thanks are medical workers. They are on the frontlines in combatting COVID-19. They are doing what they can to help people who are sick, not knowing if it is the coronavirus or not until test results come back.
Although they are wearing masks, gloves and other protective gear, they are still putting themselves in danger to help other people.
Everyone is being stressed by the coronavirus, so take a deep breath, be patient and kind. People are doing the best they can to help us all cope with this unprecedented situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.