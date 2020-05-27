After more than two months of being cooped up, quarantine fatigue is driving people to get outdoors. Here in Central Nebraska and many parts of the country, Mother Nature put a damper on Memorial Day weekend, the much-needed traditional start of summer.
Perhaps at no time in memory has there been such a pent-up urge to enjoy the simple, slow-paced joys of the summer season, especially for those who have been confined to tight quarters for so long.
The COVID-19 lockdown is lifting in many parts of the country, especially in coastal and mountain regions and southern states heavily dependent upon tourism. Tourism is important in Nebraska, too, but the forecast for visitors across the state this summer is grim. Nebraskans will be staying close to home, but the state will have many opportunities for outdoor recreation as state facilities begin to open.
We recently wrote about how the pandemic experience, aside from the grave fears and eminent health dangers, forced society to slow down and gain a deeper appreciation for family, friends and living in the moment. There are also signs that our obsession with digital devices may have reached the tipping point.
Though we have never been more reliant on computers and smartphones for socializing, working, learning and staying informed through these tough months, an awareness of the need to recalibrate our relationship with technology and artificial social interaction is emerging.
Author Casey Schwartz has published a new book, “Attention: A Love Story,” which tackles her and humanity’s declining ability to focus. She emphasizes how the shift to an “attention economy” exacerbates the ancient conundrum of living in the here and now. She notes that we have entered a situation where the gadgets we carry around with us — and the cognitive rhythm they dictate — are working against the possibility of deep engagement. She observes, “They ask us to be anywhere but here, to live in any moment but now.”
The COVID-19 experience, if anything, has provided abundant time for introspection and contemplation of the details large and small that really matter and can only be found in the here and now, a place and sense of being seldom visited in the fast-paced lives most Americans live.
This is a reality that is beginning to sink in as society emerges from a shared experience that will leave many with a redefined appreciation for the real purpose and meaning of life.
So, get outside, feel the sun, listen to the sounds of nature, run, walk, bike, hike, walk the dog, sit by the water, enjoy social interaction to the extent the easing restrictions will allow. Distancing will still determine how well the virus will be held in check.
