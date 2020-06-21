At last, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic in Grand Island for now.
The number of new cases each week has decreased. Central District Health Director Teresa Anderson told the Independent that last week the district had a 2% positivity rate, which means two of 100 tests were positive.
“This is a very good sign for us. We were hoping to get below 5% and we have gotten as low as 2% now,” Anderson said.
The number of new cases also has shown a positive trend.
Since May 1, weekly cases of COVID-19 have declined except in one week. Here are the weekly number of cases:
May 1: 370
May 8: 210
May 15: 95
May 22: 62
May 29: 29
June 5: 55
June 12: 24
Those figures clearly show that the curve of coronavirus cases has flattened in the Central District. Going from 370 weekly cases to 24 is a significant achievement.
Anderson and the Central District Health Department deserve credit, as does Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, for staying on message and standing firm on preventive measures. They have worked at cooling down Grand Island as a coronavirus hot spot.
Businesses — such as Hy-Vee, Super Saver, Menards and others — requiring employees to wear masks has helped. Some, such as Menards, also require customers to wear face masks.
Because of these measures, the Central District will enter Phase 2 of the state’s directed health measures this week. This allows for bars and restaurants to have up to 50% occupancy and increases the crowd limit to 25 people.
Except for the Central District and Dakota County, the rest of the state will move to Phase 3 on Monday, allowing bars and restaurants to have full capacity and allowing attendance at youth sports.
If the downward trend in cases continues, Central District residents also soon should see the move to Phase 3, which certainly will be welcome.
However, the coronavirus danger is not gone.
The relaxing of restrictions shouldn’t be taken as a sign to relax on precautions. As has been seen across the country, COVID-19 can spike again.
Twenty-three states saw increases in cases last week and 10 states reported their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the crisis began.
People should continue to wear masks while out in public. Hands should be washed frequently. If you are not feeling well, stay home.
The last thing anyone wants to see is a spike in cases that negates all of the hard work and sacrifices that have been made so far.
So, good job, Grand Island, in lowering the number of new COVID-19 cases, but the job isn’t done. We need to keep the trend going in the right direction.
