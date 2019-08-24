While reading through The Grand Island Independent on Tuesday, I read two articles about issues families and communities across Nebraska are grappling with: one on the epidemic of vaping and e-cigarette use among children, the other on the crisis situation at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Geneva. Both of these articles highlight areas in which we as Nebraskans need to do better. During my term as your state senator, I have worked with my colleagues to begin to address these problems.
The first article, “Call this youth crisis what it is: A Juuling epidemic” by Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, drew attention to the rising and dangerous use of e-cigarettes among our children. I have heard these same concerns from families across the state. With the help of a Grand Island Board of Education member, last session I introduced, prioritized and passed LB149, which raised the legal age of purchasing tobacco and vapor products, from 18 to 19.
This bill is the first step of many needed to address this epidemic. To better understand how these products impact not only those who use them, but also those who are exposed to them, I am currently working on LR173, an interim study I introduced to examine health effects that may be related to the secondhand exposure to electronic nicotine delivery systems like e-cigarettes.
The second article, Grant Schulte’s “Nebraska moves all girls out of facility for troubled youth,” was heartbreaking to read. The uninhabitable buildings, lack of programming, and understaffing issues resulted in the state’s decision to move all of the girls at the YRTC in Geneva to the YRTC for boys in Kearney.
We have let these girls and their families down, and we must do better to address these systemic issues. The children in our welfare system deserve the right programming and effective rehabilitation so they can live productive lives. That’s why I continue to bring legislation to provide for additional staff and programming that will benefit the young people of the YRTCs in Kearney and Geneva, such as LB226 which would address the use of mandatory overtime, safety problems for both the staff and youth, and fund programs for mental health treatment and re-entry planning and transition supports.
Now that we know the extent of the conditions that these girls were living in, it is my hope the Appropriations Committee quickly advances LB226 next session. I’ve also introduced an interim study to examine programming provided at the YRTC-Geneva and the YRTC-Kearney and the need for additional programming. It is essential that we deepen our understanding of this topic to prevent further incidents like we saw in the YRTC-Geneva.
Our Legislature has to work together to make sure our legislation is strong to protect our youth. These issues don’t just affect one community in our state. They impact all of us. Although I am disheartened to read of the extent of these problems, they are indicative of what we are trying to address at the Legislature. I hope you will keep in touch with me and my office as we work to make our state stronger and healthier.