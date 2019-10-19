When I look at young adults, I see a whole lot of inconsistency.
Many young people wouldn’t shoot anything that has wings or four legs. Yet they would freely hunt zombies. They feel the apocalypse is nigh.
The world has changed so much.
When I was a kid, Halloween lasted one day. Now it’s become an entire season.
It’s hard to figure young people out. In facing the challenges of today, they are brave. Yet many of them are afraid of the oddest things. Their greatest fear is a clown hiding under their bed.
Some millennials don’t like the sound of popping balloons. It’s a good thing we don’t have to hit Omaha Beach again.
Hardly any young people carry cash. They’re more interested in cryptocurrency.
Rather than get married, many young couples save up for years to have a giant wedding. It’s all about the party.
They’re counting the days until they can upgrade their phones.
When they’re not shooting video of their cats, they’re dressing their pets in seasonal costumes.
Many young adults eschew organized religion. For spiritual guidance, they turn to Bob Ross.
Although they think they have a good handle on life, they are sometimes surprised.
After Obama, they thought the White House would be inhabited with like-minded people forever. Then their parents went out and elected Trump.
Many young people avoid beef, yet many are interested in the Impossible Burger. That “burger” is made with something called soy leghemoglobin. According to Consumer Reports, there are no long-term studies of soy leghemoglobin in humans.
Young adults watch sitcoms that went off the air years ago, such as “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Community.”
They watch weird animated shows, such as “BoJack Horseman.” According to a description I read, viewers of that show watch as a depressed horse searches for meaning.
Don’t interfere with young people when they’re having their fantasy draft. They care more about their fantasy squad than they do a real football team.
They never stop talking about “The Dark Knight” and Shawshank and whatever show is currently popular on HBO.
They don’t know how they could manage living in a town without a Target.
Some young adults feel they live in a backward state. They feel Nebraska is behind the times. The cool people would rather live in a big city a few hours away. Or even better, an enlightened state on the Coast.
It’s a good thing Grand Island has a good airport.
They never read instruction manuals. To learn how to do absolutely anything, they look at YouTube videos.
Young adults are susceptible to conspiracy theories. They have some very unique ideas about Sept. 11, and about the killing of JFK.
They want to live downtown, which they would rarely leave. Many of them want to work from home.
When they are at work, many wear headphones. I have no idea what they’re listening to.
If a group of young adults is stranded on a tropical island, only the pesco-vegetarians will survive. Woe be to those who can’t eat shellfish.
Coming out of high school, colleges try to lure them with swanky residence halls and easy access to Segways on campus. It’s almost like everybody’s a star athlete.
Young adults don’t just have a grudge against ranchers. Some aren’t crazy about dairy cattle. Many young people prefer almond milk.
Young people are right about one thing. They believe it’s important to have a life outside of work.
They’re always looking forward to a trip or a concert. They make the best of their vacation days. They manage to travel while holding down a full-time job.
It’s not smart to wait until your golden years to see the world.
By the time I’m able to travel, I’ll be too old and worn out to enjoy it.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
