One of the things I admire most about my mother is her sense of humor.
My mother, who is 91, spends a month or two with us every summer. Last year, coming out of church, I introduced her to Dan Naranjo. As we drove away, I mentioned that he runs a funeral home. “Oh, that’s why he’s got his eye on me,” she said.
Watching the news one day, she said she wasn’t crazy about the weatherman. “This guy moves around so much he makes me nervous,” she said.
When couples celebrate landmark anniversaries, newspapers sometimes show their wedding picture and a current photo. Some couples look better now than they did then, my mother says.
When she comes across a decision that seems a little too thorny, she says she’ll just let the kids deal with it after she’s gone.
When she was called for jury duty, the lawyers asked about her legal knowledge. She told them she watches a lot of “Murder, She Wrote.”
Even though her brain is lively, she looks her age. So she’s not above playing the old lady card when it serves her purposes. People are quick to help a lady with white hair.
Surprisingly, my mother says she wouldn’t mind a cute little tattoo if she were younger. But she says it probably wouldn’t look that good now, on her wrinkles.
When an ambulance comes to the neighborhood, she says, “I’m glad it wasn’t for me.”
Even though she doesn’t get to her home church anymore, she still keeps up her financial support. “Well, yeah. I want them to bury me.”
Kids often ask their grandparents to buy products they’re selling as fundraisers. My mom said they sometimes never even saw the Girl Scout cookies they bought. The cookies never quite made it to their house.
In the spring, she says she’d better get her taxes done, or the government will come after her. I can’t see that happening.
When her grandkids cook for her, she sometimes doesn’t quite know what she’s eating. But she likes it anyway, whatever it is.
My mom is the best cook in the world. But now, in her 90s, she says she can talk herself out of cooking pretty easily.
My mother’s marriage advice would be pretty simple. If there’s an odd guy hanging around, ready to propose, she says, “Run!”
When talking to other ladies her age, they ask each other how they’re doing. As far as they can tell, they don’t think they have Alzheimer’s yet.
My mother supposedly doesn’t have much of an appetite. But when she was here, I asked why she was having a second supper. “Fooled you all,” she said.
The last few Christmases in her house, things got pretty hectic. With all the noise and the kids around, she was jealous of those who got to escape to a hotel.
Because she worries about falling, she wears a Lifeline medical alert device around her neck. But she doesn’t have much confidence in the system.
“Sometimes I think I’d be dead by the time they get to me,” she says.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.