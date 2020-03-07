Observing young adults leaves me with many questions.
I just have a hard time understanding people 18 to 35.
Why do they all want to work from home? How will they ever get to know their co-workers?
Why do they always buy movie tickets in advance?
Why do they need next-day delivery? What’s so bad about waiting a couple of days?
What do they have against shopping? The only store they visit is the app store.
Why are there always six or eight cars lined up at the Starbucks drive-through?
Why do they spend so much time looking at dogs and cats on the Internet?
Why do they care so much about unicorns, narwhals and manticores?
Why are they afraid of clowns?
Isn’t it hard to get through life not knowing how to parallel park?
Why don’t they go to the mailbox more than twice a week? Unless there’s a package from Amazon or Shoedazzle, they don’t care.
What’s the big deal about airbnbs?
Why is it, when you want to leave a message, their voicemail hasn’t been set up?
Why is everything about Harry Potter and “The Chronicles of Narnia”? Why is Hogwarts the only school that matters?
Why do young people always fall for the latest series on HBO?
What’s all the fuss about almond milk, goat’s milk and oat milk? I also don’t understand the fascination with lab-grown meats.
What have they got against cattle? Many people say livestock’s effect on climate change is minimal, and that grazing is actually good for pastures.
Why do they always use terms I don’t understand, like trolls, Webslice, Mozilla and cosplay?
Why don’t young adults like Chris Berman? I think he’s the best.
Why are they still watching “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”? And why are they still talking about Slater and Zach Morris from “Saved by the Bell”?
Why, after getting shady credentials, do they all preside at each other’s weddings? When they’re planning to attend, they’re always talking about their “plus one.”
Young adults spend a lot of time looking at their vacation schedules.
Rather than being chained to a desk, they like to attend events important to them, and be available when their friends need them.
Yes, young people like to have a life outside of work.
What’s the deal with that?
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
