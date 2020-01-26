How many times have you heard that if you don’t like the weather in Nebraska, just wait 15 minutes because it will change?
Well, in winter if you don’t like the type of snow we get, just wait a day or two. It will change.
Yes, it was once again the annual Ice Capades across the area the past week.
There is nothing like ice skating down your street — sometimes literally, as various videos have shown — to make you think that those birds that migrate south for the winter en masse are much more advanced than we humans.
There was the joy of a little bit of snow getting packed down and then freezing to make traveling down every side street in Grand Island a perilous adventure. You may be driving along just fine and then some nice ice ruts suddenly have you headed straight toward the only car parked on the street in the block.
How about freezing rain? We had that.
Streets fared better, but then the sidewalks and parking lots became icy hazards. Anyone who could get inside without their legs going in impossibly wrong directions at least once deserved a gold medal.
While skating on my sidewalk, I waited for my mail carrier who was trudging down the street. You know when someone looks like they’ve had a long day and just needs a hug, and it’s only 1 p.m.? Yeah, he looked like that.
How about super wet snow with the density of a good chili soup? We got that too.
Now, it was nice to be able to get some traction with your feet and your vehicle’s tires. But scooping an inch of snow and having your back feel like you just moved a record-breaking 20-inch snowfall isn’t fun.
And having slush-filled shoes isn’t exactly a joy, even if the temperatures have warmed up and are hovering around freezing.
But, as always when talking about weather or politics, it could be worse.
And, as always, we point out Florida as an example.
While we had to keep our heads pointed down to keep a look out for especially nasty icy patches, Floridians had to keep their eyes to the skies.
The National Weather Service Miami-South Florida got to issue an advisory that I have to imagine made their co-workers in Hastings green with envy.
Who wouldn’t want to be able to tweet out: “This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight.”
Despite the flying cow in “Twister,” we really don’t have many animals involved in our weather discussions here in Nebraska. Well, maybe if a mass group of intelligent migrating birds is large enough to show up on radar.
But in Florida when it gets cold, iguanas can become immobile and fall from trees. I wonder if history would have changed if Isaac Newton spent his winters in Florida?
According to ABC News, “The NWS assured the public that the lizards, which are cold-blooded, are not dead.”
I imagine that was especially reassuring to the iguanas themselves.
Isn’t it sad when facts get in the way of a good story, especially one involving cute critters?
But that’s the case of the social media stories about wombats herding other animals into their burrows to protect them from the Australian fires.
And Snopes breaks my heart again.
According to that website that is so pesky about things like facts: “Jackie French, author and director of The Wombat Foundation, told IFLScience: ‘Wombats are extremely short-sighted. They focus mostly on food and dirt. It would be hard for them to see well enough to shepherd, nor have I seen one do so.’”
First of all, you know wombats are important if they have their own foundation. Secondly, I hope no one is offended that they are focused on food and dirt. In that way, they are identical to the average human pre-teen male.
However, the fact that Republican senators have been seen herding each other to safety in the Senate cloakroom during the impeachment hearings has yet to be debunked.
