When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to fill the Senate seat of the beloved-but-ailing Sen. Johnny Isakson, a single headline said it all, repeated many times over. “Who is Kelly Loeffler?” the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the local NBC affiliate, and Atlanta’s NPR station asked almost in unison.
In the month since Loeffler, 49, was named by Kemp, Georgians have mostly learned three things about their new senator. First, as she has stressed in all of her public appearances, Loeffler grew up on her family’s corn and soybean farm in Illinois. Second, she is conservative. On the day she was appointed, Loeffler declared herself “pro-Second Amendment, pro-military, pro-Wall and pro-Trump.” Third, she is very, very rich.
Loeffler is so wealthy, in fact that she is likely the richest member of Congress. (The Wall Street Journal estimates that Jeff Sprecher, Loeffler’s husband, owns more than $500 million in shares of the company he leads where she also worked, InterContinental Exchange Inc.)
But the most important question about Kelly Loeffler has no answer yet — whether Kemp’s decision to appoint a little-known, but very wealthy, conservative woman can stop the bleeding for GOP candidates in Atlanta’s crucial northern suburbs in the 2020 elections.
As the educated, professional women in those suburbs have bolted the Republican Party in protest of President Donald Trump, Democrats have won in areas dominated by the GOP just five years ago. Kemp is hoping that putting a similarly educated, professional woman like Loeffler on the ticket will give those women a reason to come back home.
The need was obvious, but full credit goes to Kemp for recognizing it and trying to address it where others refused to.
In 2016, with Trump at the top of the ticket, Hillary Clinton won the longtime GOP strongholds of Cobb and Gwinnett counties in suburban Atlanta, where old farms have been plowed over for subdivisions with two-income households and drive-thru Starbucks.
Republican losses deepened in the 2018 midterms, when six out of 10 suburban Georgia women chose Democrats in House races.
Those numbers made picking a woman an obvious move, and Kemp had no shortage of seasoned, better-known candidates to choose from, including Jackie Gingrich Cushman (the daughter of Newt, but a longtime Republican leading voice herself), as well as Martha Zoller, the powerful conservative radio host and a former staffer for Sen. David Perdue.
Both women have been sounding the alarms about the GOP’s suburban slide for years.
“It’s about who I call ‘squishy Republicans,’ college-educated, mostly Republican women who voted with us for 15 years, and then voted for Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, and then Karen Handel and Lucy McBath,” Zoeller told me. “They have to feel comfortable with who they are voting for, and in many ways, Kelly Loeffler is that woman.”
Cushman pointed to polling last fall that showed the widening gender gap in the Atlanta suburbs, driven mostly by women’s disapproval of Trump.
Zoller and Cushman both put their names forward to Kemp for the Isakson opening when the governor took the unusual step of creating a public application process for the job. Both would have made solid senators and great candidates for the GOP.
But Loeffler had one thing going for her that others did not — she is absolutely, filthy rich.
Before Loeffler was appointed, she had already given $75,000 to the Republican National Committee this cycle, along with hundreds of thousands of past donations to the National Republican Congressional Committee, House and Senate members including Perdue and Isakson, and $750,000 to Mitt Romney’s presidential super PAC.
Loeffler’s team has also made it known she’s prepared to spend $20 million of her own money for the 2020 cycle alone and will also likely have a super PAC waiting in the wings to spend much more.
That’s an especially helpful attribute for someone like Kemp, who will need to raise tens of millions of dollars for his own reelection in 2022 from many of the same donors who would otherwise be supporting the 2022 Senate candidate too, when the Isakson/Loeffler seat will be up again for its regular election cycle.
But to get to 2022, Loeffler has an enormous amount of work to do between now and then.
She’ll need to thread the needle of winning over Republicans who don’t yet know her, along with a majority of independents, to win the “jungle” general election in 2020 with the always unpredictable Trump at the top of the ticket.
