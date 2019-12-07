Co-worker Austin Koeller says a love of French fries is one of the few things that unites us as Americans.
“The thing that divides us is what we dip them in,” Austin says.
Ketchup is no longer the automatic sidekick of French fries.
Now, many people enjoy fries with ranch dressing.
Carissa Soukup, another co-worker, is one of those people who dips fries in a chocolate milkshake, especially if it’s a Frosty from Wendy’s. But she also likes fries with ketchup.
Some restaurants provide special dipping sauces.
Many Nebraskans who are in the know pick up onion ring dip at Runza. That dip, which has a French onion flavor, costs 59 cents.
Terri Hahn is a big fan of that onion ring dip. The best version, she says, is made at the Runza in Central City.
Other people like the sauce at Raising Cane’s. “I’m a firm believer that Cane’s has the best dipping sauce,” says Carissa, who uses the sauce to enhance chicken fingers, bread and fries.
Another co-worker will give up her cole slaw for extra Cane’s sauce.
Austin likes to have Raising Cane’s chicken with Frank’s RedHot sauce, which is very popular with young adults.
Grand Islanders also have other secret tricks. Austin says some people enjoy their chicken and fries with the gravy at Dairy Queen.
I know that Freddy’s sauce also has many fans.
Many people dip onion rings into ranch dressing. My wife is one of those people. “But it needs to be good ranch,” says my wife, who avoids mediocrity in everything.
Some people are avid consumers of ranch.
Colleague Sarah Mindrup always has strong opinions. “If you don’t believe in ranch, I don’t believe in you,” she says.
But I’ve found a couple of people who, surprisingly, don’t like ranch dressing.
Sarah has the nerve to attack one of Nebraska’s most revered products. “I liked Dorothy Lynch as a child, and now I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said.
One co-worker says she doesn’t like condiments.
My son’s father-in-law, though, loves ALL condiments, including mustard, relish and pickles.
My daughter-in-law recently discovered Chick-fil-A sauce “and realized its glorious,” she says. She enjoys it with nuggets, fries and even a turkey sandwich. It helps that a Chick-fil-A is 10 blocks from their home.
My daughter told me that something called aioli is popular on the East Coast. It is a Mediterranean sauce made of garlic and olive oil.
I’ve been worried that ketchup is yet another beloved American staple that is fading away. Many young adults no longer seem content with a simple jar of Heinz or Del Monte.
I was encouraged, though, to hear the good news from my daughter-in-law. My two grandsons, ages 4 and 2, are obsessed with ketchup “and would eat it with a spoon if they could,” she says.
It’s good to know that at least some young Americans will be enjoying ketchup far into the future.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
