Maybe you’ve never been here before. So as a public service, we’ll explain a few things about Grand Island.
We have one private golf club, but we also have the Bonzai Beach Club. There’s no swimming pool, but the pizza is great.
Here in Grand Island, you’ll meet a lot of comfort dogs. One of them, Eddie, is a celebrity. He even has his own Facebook page.
The county board has more drama than Grand Island Little Theatre.
If you need a new car, hold off on making a down payment. Just keep buying $100 raffle tickets. You’re bound to win one eventually.
In Grand Island, there are so many ducks it seems like an AFLAC commercial.
Unlike California, we don’t have a Ventura Highway. But we do have a Centura Highway.
If you arrive late somewhere, just say, “I got caught by a train.”
In Grand Island, we like alliteration. That’s why we have the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.
The name Railside Plaza is kind of deceiving. Don’t head down there if you want to catch a train. It’d be much smarter going to Hastings.
If you run short of shaving cream, you can use Pumpkin Spice Tri-foam.
Because we have a horse track in Grand Island, we have some unique jobs. Around here, a wedding isn’t required to be a groom. People also work as farriers, agents and stewards. At Fonner Park, gossip is called backside chatter.
If you hear the name Rocky in the Tri-Cities, the conversation might not be about boxing. Kearney Realtor Rocky Geiser does a lot of advertising.
Our buses are called Crane, but they won’t take you to see sandhill cranes. Those buses are for public transit. No matter what the vehicle is called, some people still refer to it as the Handi Bus.
If you want to see huge numbers of people playing pickle ball, drive past Stolley Park.
Continental Gardens sounds very exotic, but it’s just an apartment complex.
Grand Island is home to the world-famous Glass Bar. I don’t know if it’s world famous, but they say it is.
At Grand Island Public Schools, some people have long titles. One person is chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement.
Sometimes, people steal unexpected items from our grocery stores. Sometimes, shoplifters are just in the mood for cookies.
A popular dish at the State Fair is Thanksgiving in a Bowl. My friend Melora says eating one “makes you want to go to sleep afterward, just like regular Thanksgiving.”
Even during tough times, Grand Islanders find reasons to be happy.
The end of the year will be here before you know it, followed by the cruel weeks of January.
In other words, it won’t be long until Temperature Tuesday at Runza.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
