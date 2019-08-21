In 1859, eight years before we were officially a state, Nebraska had a fair. In the 150 years since, the Nebraska State Fair has become a staple of our heritage and our history. As the fair continued to grow, it moved from Nebraska City to Lincoln to its current site in Grand Island.
As much as this annual tradition has evolved, more has stayed the same. All Nebraskans know that they can come to the fair to show their livestock, attend events such as the tractor pull and the 4-H and FFA exhibits, and try their favorite foods, from corn dogs to pineapple whip to the Beef Pit.
This year, I’m pleased to announce that Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has accepted my invitation to join Nebraskans in our time-honored tradition. Today, Secretary Perdue, Governor Ricketts, and I will hold a roundtable discussion at the fair with several representatives from Nebraska’s agriculture community. Later on, he will hold a town hall for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, grab lunch at the beef pit, and spend some time touring the remarkable exhibits at our fair.
Secretary Perdue’s visit will provide a great opportunity for Nebraska ag producers to make their voices heard regarding some of the challenges that our state’s farm and ranch families face as they work to supply the world’s highest quality food and fuel. One of the biggest challenges has been this spring’s catastrophic flooding. I worked hard to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in much-needed assistance for Nebraska in May’s disaster supplemental bill. Secretary Perdue was a strong partner throughout that process.
In past years, bureaucrats in Washington didn’t take opportunities to hear the voices of our producers. As President Eisenhower once noted, “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.” I believe that Secretary Perdue has shown that he understands this well. He knows the value in visiting our communities to hear from us firsthand.
This is not Secretary Perdue’s first visit to Nebraska. His first came in 2017, when my husband Bruce and I hosted him at our family ranch outside of Valentine. At the time, our friends and neighbors discussed a range of issues with the secretary, such as the need for more rural broadband and the importance of new trade opportunities to Nebraskans. We used much of the information from those discussions to help draft the 2018 Farm Bill, which I was proud to work on as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. The bill helped Nebraskans by protecting crop insurance, streamlining trade promotion programs, and promoting the expansion of vital broadband to rural areas.
Since the farm bill was signed into law last year, there has also been some positive news when it comes to trade. Over the next seven years, annual duty-free exports of beef to the European Union are expected to grow from $150 million to $420 million, following a trade deal signed by President Trump last month. In May, Japan lifted restrictions on U.S. beef exports, allowing all cattle regardless of age to enter Japan for the first time since 2003.
Of course, there is still much more work to do. Secretary Perdue and I are optimistic that we can pass the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement quickly. In our conversations, Nebraska’s producers have expressed to me how excited they are about the opportunities that this deal will bring to our state. The president and his team did a good job negotiating it and standing strong for our nation’s priorities. Now it’s time for Speaker Pelosi and the House majority to act so we can advance this bill as soon as the Nebraska state work period ends and Congress is back in session this fall.
Agriculture is the economic engine of Nebraska. Providing stability for producers and signing more trade agreements will strengthen our families, communities, businesses, and our state as a whole.
I know that Secretary Perdue cares deeply about our state and our hardworking farmers and ranchers who feed our hungry world. I am excited to welcome him to the state fair today.