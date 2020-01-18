Well, it’s about time.
My two unmarried children have finally set a date. Bryan, 33, is going to marry Kel on Oct. 30. Brenna, 32, will marry Max early next year.
Rings have been purchased. The couples have changed their status on Facebook, and have gotten congratulations from around the nation.
It’s not like we didn’t see this coming. We thoroughly approve of the future spouses.
I just wonder why, in today’s world, these things take so long.
After two or three years of getting to know each other, couples decide they have found the right person. They get engaged and set the date, which still might be a year in the future.
They can’t have the wedding right away because they need to save money. They need to lose weight. And they need to plan all the details of the gala event.
I suggested to my kids that, after deciding they’ve met “the one,” they just go and get married at the courthouse. They don’t even need to tell their friends. They can just keep planning their big wedding.
After investing so much time and money into a wedding, couples are reluctant to pull the plug. I believe every bride or groom should be able to walk away if it doesn’t feel right.
When I share these concerns with Bryan, he says, “You are not giving a speech at our wedding.”
Fortunately, our future in-laws are crazy about our kids.
Bryan says he gets along well with Kel’s dad.
“I offered him 30 goats for his daughter. He was very quick to accept,” Bryan said.
Brenna says a wedding is “for your family.” She views it as a celebration. Because she doesn’t live close to her parents, the wedding will be “a nice opportunity to see everybody. It’s also fun to be the center of attention.”
Having the perfect dress is part of it. “I think most little girls tend to envision the day that they get to feel like a princess,” Brenna says.
What would she say to an old grouch like myself who feels they should just have the wedding?
“I would say, ‘Don’t you believe in true love, father?’”
I should point out that Brenna is very responsible with money. She’s doing a good job of paying off her student loans.
She read that the average wedding in America costs $35,000. In planning a wedding, there are ways to be economical, Brenna says.
Brenna and Max are thinking about a destination wedding. If you’re asking people to travel to a wedding, paying their own way, you’re kind of expected to “give them a good party,” she says.
In exchange for giving my approval to marry Brenna, I won’t be receiving any livestock. “I am not a prize to be won,” Brenna says. That remark has always impressed me, until I found out she was simply quoting the movie “Aladdin.”
Bryan wasn’t worried about Kel’s parents. He figured their personality would have to be “pretty cool for her to turn out the way she has.”
Bryan says Kel’s entire family is thrilled with him. “They can tell I’m good stock,” he says.
Kel and Bryan are trying to keep the guest list to 125. She’s going to have nine bridesmaids.
Thinking I was joking, I asked Kel if she’s found a wedding planner yet. “I think so, yes,” she said. I was surprised because their wedding will take place far from her home.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan understands that weddings are an important event “where we spend a lot of money so that the bride can pretend to be a princess, and marry her prince and live happily ever, because magic exists.”
Weddings, Gaffigan says, “are kind of weird. I mean, what’s the logic?
“It’s like well, we love each other,” he says, speaking in a young woman’s voice. “Why don’t we pretend we have a kingdom? We’ll invite your parents’ friends and my parents’ friends and we’ll have a banquet. And the two kingdoms shall come together as one. We can start our married life with a total fantasy before we go on a completely unjustified vacation.”
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.