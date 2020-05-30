What we could all use to cheer us up right now is the “Beer Barrel Polka.”
Polka, as we all know, is happy music.
Across Nebraska, there is a rich vein of polka appreciation.
Obituaries frequently note that the decedent loved listening to polka music.
The Six Fat Dutchmen played the Nebraska State Fair 25 years in a row. That group, based in New Ulm, Minn., was led by the legendary Harold Loeffelmacher.
Whenever I move to a new town, I always check in with the local polka community.
That’s not actually true. But if I were more outgoing, it would be.
I’m not really a big polka fan, but I like people who are. I know enough to have polka street cred. In a pinch, I could pass for one of the Six Fat Dutchmen.
I have been to Sokol Auditorium, one of Nebraska’s polka shrines, more than once.
Like many people, my dad listened to polka on the radio.
For some reason, polka radio shows are always on Sundays. Around here, people tune in to KNLV in Ord and KJSK in Columbus.
I wonder if older gentlemen, who have trouble hearing, turn up polka music so loud that it disturbs the neighbors.
Polka musicians exude joy.
Recently, I saw “The Happy Yodeler Polka” performed on Lawrence Welk.
Accordion player Myron Floren was called “The Happy Norwegian.”
How could anyone stay in a bad mood if a band is playing the “Hoop-Dee-Doo” polka?
Once people start dancing, they don’t want to leave. One song is called the “I Don’t Want to Go Home Polka.”
If you’re into oom-pah music, you’ve got to know how to spell. Many people remember a TV show from the 1970s called “Chmielewski Funtime.” It’s hard enough typing that word once.
The Czechs, Poles and Germans around Nebraska are the reason for the state’s strong polka heritage.
Polka people are all around us. Mark Moravec, business development manager for Chief Construction, is from David City,נone of the state’s polka hotbeds. His brother, Al, plays the tuba.
If you’ve got an accordion and a tuba around, how could you not have a party? What more do you need?
I saw a dance poster that pointed out how well polka music goes with a cold beer. Couples who are dancing just naturally get thirsty.
They’d better enjoy that cold beverage while they can. Because we all know that in heaven there is no beer.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.