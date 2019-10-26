Clearly, there is a strong divide in the pumpkin-flavored food debate.
I’ve heard from both sides since expressing my desire last week for fewer of these options springing up each October.
And I’m not sure what message the anonymous pumpkin that I received was trying to convey.
Was it from a pro-pumpkin person? Was it an anti-pumpkin person? Was it a coincidence?
Was it (gasp) a strong message from the pumpkin mafia that I need to shut my mouth?
Whoever it was from, I quickly knew what had to be done.
If expressing an important opinion like desiring fewer pumpkin-flavored food items results in an anonymous pumpkin, then I knew where I had to take my next stand to try to make this a better world for all of us.
We need less bacon, New York strip steaks, quality stouts and $50 bills.
I will accept any messages from anonymous donors of these items through the next week.
As I started to do my research to back up my opinion that I had already formed (give me my own news channel shoutfest now), I came across the most shocking fact of the week.
Yes, this was the week when our president revealed that we are building a great wall along the Colorado border. I’m not sure which border, but as a Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan, I’m hoping it is the Nebraska border — at least to keep me from being tempted to watch those teams until those franchises greatly improve.
It was also a week when members of Congress stormed closed-door hearings of the House impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump (he of the Colorado border wall), so worried about our nation’s future that they entered a “sensitive compartment information facility” with cellphones firmly in hand.
And Democrats did some stupid and much less entertaining stuff, too, but there isn’t time for bipartisan fact listing.
This is the time to get down to that shocking fact that makes me question where we are as a nation.
Ladies and gentlemen, the United States of America has a bacon surplus of 40 million pounds.
That’s 48.8 million pounds of Canadian bacon at the current exchange rate.
This is the greatest surplus of bacon in 48 years. The last time America had this many pork bellies on ice, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion t-shirts were only two years old.
I feel like we’re not doing our part by letting all of this bacon hang around without entering our digestive systems.
Our country is divided in so many ways. Wouldn’t we all draw closer if we’d all gather around tables and enjoy a good BBB sandwich together? (BBB, as in Bacon Bacon Bacon sandwich, which I’m sure any restaurant serving it would be endorsed by the Better Business Bureau).
Instead of putting pumpkin in everything, there has to be a few food items that are still lacking the magic of bacon.
And we should take advantage of this while we can.
According to Bloomberg, while the U.S. has a surplus of bacon, our nation is also exporting record amounts to China and Mexico.
Now this is a trade war that we can’t afford to lose.
All these exports could eventually lead to a bacon shortage, which is the greatest threat that our nation could face.
But, for now, remember that I firmly hold the opinion that there is too much bacon. Express your disagreement of that opinion by dropping off tasty, crispy bacon at my desk, at my home or if you see me driving down the street. Fling it at me on my morning run.
We’ll save the steaks, stouts and $50 bills for another week’s topic.
