For those who love to go Christmas shopping, the calendar isn’t your friend this year.
With Thanksgiving appearing on Nov. 28 — the latest date possible — the shopping season between major holidays turns into a sprint.
And, for the infinite straight year, I “accidentally” slept in until 10:30 a.m. on Black Friday and missed out on all the deals (that would have also been available at my fingertips on my laptop). Oh, well.
It’s not too much of a shame. My family isn’t one that is a big gift-giving bunch.
Most of the presents are limited to the kiddos. When you struggle to come up with gift ideas to tell family members what to get you year after year, finally you realize the hassle is more than it is worth.
It’s the thought that counts, and the family time together around the holidays is the important thing for us. We’d rather save the money and use it for family outings and experiences throughout the remainder of the year.
But I don’t look down upon those families who do exchange piles upon piles of presents. To each their own, and however each family has built up their own holiday traditions is fine as long as it works for them.
I do worry about those who storm the stores in order to get whatever the year’s hottest present is. Shopping shouldn’t resemble a Mad Max movie or attempting to drop your children off at school on the first day of the year when there is an inch of snow on the ground.
Just look back at some of those items that drove people to claw their way through the crowds in the desperate attempt to purchase one.
OK, Boomers, how many of you deeply regret your actions in 1983 to get hold of an elusive Cabbage Patch Kid? Did your child grow up to be a healthy adult all because Santa brought one of those strangely creepy-looking dolls to leave under the tree for her fifth Christmas?
But that generation isn’t alone. Let us not forget the Christmas crazes for Tickle Me Elmo and Furby. Combine Cabbage Patch Kids, Tickle Me Elmos and Furby into one creature and you may start the apocalypse.
Then there are the must-have video game systems that seem to pop up about every five years.
My gaming skills and needs never advanced past the Atari. Donkey Kong, Missile Command and Ms. Pac-Man are all the video games that we ever needed.
But throughout my life the Atari faded away (until nostalgic versions returned). Instead, Santa had to quickly produce Nintendos, Game Boys, Super Nintendos, Nintendo DS, Xbox 360s, PlayStation 3s, Nintendo Wiis, Wii U and then back to the NES Classic Editions.
And then the children just started needing to ask for a phone that allows them to play any game anywhere at any time. That’s probably a lot less work for the elves.
Already concerned about the future of our country, I’m not feeling any more secure after daring to do a Google search for hot Christmas presents for 2019.
The top thing that showed up on my screen was something called the “2020 Pooping Pooches Calendar.”
Like I previously stated, I’m all in favor of each family holding whatever traditions are best for them. And if you want to put $16.99 into the economy for that kind of gag gift, that is up to you.
I will be more concerned with the people who are coming up with these types of white elephant gags. There is a photographer out there that is really hard up for money.
After scrolling through Amazon’s list of “hot” gifts for this Christmas, it does seem like the season is more to elicit a laugh than a sentimental reaction.
And some of your families must love the raunchy laughs when the “Pooping Pooches” is at the mild end of gag gifts.
I suspect the $8.99 Charmin Forever Roll will be a popular choice for that special family member or co-worker whose name you drew and wondered what to get them. A 12-inch roll of TP has to be the right decision.
For the Nebraska football fan in your life, I’m sure a new set of bowls would be appreciated. Huskers unfortunately haven’t had anything to do with bowls in the last few years.
The gag gifts for Mississippi football fans are endless after their team lost a game due to an excessive celebration penalty for a player pretending to urinate in the end zone like a dog after a touchdown.
Now that’s a calendar I never want to see.
Whatever your Christmas shopping needs are or aren’t, may you have a stress-free shopping season.
And don’t worry that your child’s future is destroyed if you don’t get him or her that hot toy of the season.
It’s more likely to be ruined if you get something off the hot list of gag gifts instead.
