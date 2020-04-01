Early in the coronavirus crisis, many public health officials insisted that masks could not protect the public from COVID-19. But that thinking is increasingly in question. People should be encouraged to cover their faces — responsibly.
To be clear: No one should hoard equipment that health-care workers need, particularly N95 masks that protect them from fine aerosol particles their patients exhale. Doctors and nurses who must interact closely with sick people need that gear. Even standard surgical masks — the square ones with loops that hook around one’s ears — should be reserved for those on the front lines until production ramps up. The government should ensure that the supply meets demand soon and that resources go where they are most needed in the meantime.
Everyone else should turn to alternatives until there are medical-grade masks to spare. There is too little evidence available to draw firm conclusions, but, in its absence, it makes intuitive sense that some barrier — even if it is cloth or paper — between one’s airways and the outside world is better than none. Officials in other nations concluded this long ago, and U.S. public health experts are coming around to this position. While homemade and even surgical masks are far from impermeable, an incremental reduction in risk would still be an improvement. Cutting the rate of transmission even a bit would help slow the spread of infection.
If mask-wearing became the norm, the likeliest benefit would be to prevent infected people who don’t yet have symptoms or know they’re sick from spreading the virus via droplets exiting their respiratory tracts. And there appear to be many asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Even if more people wear masks, it will be crucial for everyone to continue washing their hands, staying home as much as possible, cleansing frequently touched surfaces and refraining from touching their faces. These things all work far better in concert.
Until we get a therapy or vaccine for COVID-19, the best strategy is to reduce risk. As long as people do not hoard medical supplies or slack off on social distancing, having everyone cover their faces would probably depress risk at least a little bit, and at little cost. It is worth trying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.