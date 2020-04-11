Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND INTENSE WIND ON EASTER SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AROUND 55 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE TREE DAMAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&