In addition to dwelling on the imminent arrival, the thoughts of pregnant women often center on a specific food.
Co-worker Carissa Barwick is expecting. One day, her husband called from Walmart asking if she wanted anything.
“Oreos,” she said.
Did she enjoy them? “They were great. I pretty much ate the entire party pack myself,” Carissa said
Oreos are also a favorite food of my pregnant daughter-in-law.
“She also craves Oreos to some extent when she’s not pregnant,” says Anne’s smart-aleck husband.
My niece, Kadie, obsessed over “chocolate anything” before she gave birth to a little girl on Monday.
With her oldest child, she had a hunger for watermelon. Kadie and her husband “were buying two whole watermelons a week for a while. She’s made of watermelon,” she says of Alayna.
With another child, Kadie had a craving for vegetables. When pregnant with all five of her kids, she couldn’t stand garlic or onions. With two of them, she had absolutely no interest in pork.
When my wife was pregnant with our second child, she ate a lot of Cocoa Krispies and fettuccine Alfredo. As soon as Bryan started eating solid food, “about all he would eat were Cocoa Krispies and what he called green and white noodles,” Kenna says. “He was a picky eater. But I could always get him to eat those two things.”
When co-worker Diane Cook was expecting, she was in the mood for oyster stew. The one food she did not want was spaghetti.
Marlene Cichy, the wife of my best man, dreamt of Chinese food and ice cream bars.
Besides Oreos, Carissa has a serious taste for ice cream. “It’s ridiculous,” she says
Before the virus made all of us hermits, “I loved getting an ice cream cone from McDonald’s or Dairy Queen,” Carissa says.
When they keep ice cream in the freezer, her choice is Cookies and Cream.
Anne doesn’t normally like spicy food. But right now, she sometimes daydreams about Buffalo chicken. She’s also in the mood for ramen. “I think because it’s salty,” she says.
Women are justifiably irritable when they’re pregnant.
Carissa says her husband has to tread carefully around her. “I don’t think he wants to tick me off right now,’ she said one day.
When she’s pregnant, “I can be a little more sassy than normal,” she says.
At times like those, her husband, Blake, is a smart guy. “He lets me be bossy,” she said.
While desired foods bring joy to the stomach, that area also experiences a lot of pain.
Carissa is due to have her little boy on April 23.
She’s ready for that date to arrive.
“He kicks me in the ribs all the time,” she says.
Anne had a painful time with her second child. From the 25-week mark on, Connor nestled his head on her left side. When he kicked, the pounding hurt her right side to the point that a bruise developed on the outside. He “would kick in the exact same place the whole time,” Anne says.
All mothers know the pain they endure to bear their children .
But I tell my wife that the husband is the true hero of pregnancy. We retrieve the food she requires, and we’re understanding when she’s moody. We’re always helping.
My wife disagrees. Men, she said, “have no concept of what being pregnant’s like.”
In other words, I don’t know what I’m talking about. As usual.
