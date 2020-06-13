One of the great things about a newspaper is the stories are confined to the product in front of you.
I love sitting in a coffee shop with a paper. With nothing else to entertain me, I read and appreciate each story thoroughly. I look at stories that I wouldn’t have thought would interest me. As a result, I learn all sorts of things.
When you’re online, you’re always tempted to leave one story for something else. You’re distracted by the idea that there might be something more tantalizing only a click away.
If I’m waiting for somebody or if I have time to kill, I’m content as long as I’ve got a paper. If you read every story, you can make a newspaper last a long time, and you’re the better for it.
In other words, the limitation of a newspaper is one of its strengths.
Unlike the Internet, you don’t have to sit and wait for something to load. You just turn the page whenever you’re ready.
You don’t have to hit print. If you want to save something, you just tear it out.
I appreciate many things about newspapers.
Most of all, they give a sense of community.
If they went away, we would all miss obituaries, which provide a great farewell to the deceased.
High school sports coverage is also essential. The newspaper calls attention to the success of our schools, and our young people.
We often hear from parents and grandchildren who want us to write about their offspring. We usually do.
When people who’ve moved somewhere else have success, they (or their parents) contact their hometown newspapers. That success means more if the folks back home know about it.
Newspapers work together in sharing good news. If The Independent runs a positive story about someone, we often hear from the newspaper where that person grew up. That paper wants to reprint the story and the picture. We always give our permission.
I’ve always thought if we wrote something good about a member of your family, you’re kind of obligated to keep subscribing to the newspaper. It’s only right.
Reporters and editors perform important functions you might not realize. We often receive news releases from organizations that are missing crucial information, such as the date of the event they’re planning. We call those people and publicize the upcoming event accurately and completely.
We check into things that people are reporting on Facebook. We make phone calls to get the story straight. And if we run a photo, we identify the people in the pictures, which you rarely find online.
It’s hard work being a reporter. People think it’s easy to gather information. Very often, people don’t want to talk. Or they don’t want to talk until the time is right for them.
To keep the public informed, reporters cover meetings. If you think covering an endless meeting is fun, you’re mistaken.
Yes, wire stories and national publications often display a bias. You don’t see that as much in local newspapers, because we live among you. When we cover a story, it’s amazing how often we get it right.
Like radio stations, newspapers also provide local jobs, which the internet doesn’t.
Advertising doesn’t just help local businesses. The ads are an interesting part of the paper.
In addition, newspapers provide historical context. Who else keeps lists of past disasters that have befallen the area or the state?
Around the country, some towns have said goodbye to their newspapers. Those communities aren’t as good without them.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
