The momentum for property tax relief still has a chance at funding, despite estimates announced last week that Nebraska will see a quarter-billion-dollar loss in state tax revenue from federal tax changes enacted because of the coronavirus.
On March 27 President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which amended several provisions in the federal tax code with the intent to provide economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska is a state of rolling conformity to the federal tax code, so any changes in the federal tax code can affect the Nebraska Revenue Act of 1967, thus influencing Nebraska tax receipts.
Changes in the taxation of individuals and businesses under the CARES Act would impact both Nebraska’s individual and business income tax receipts.
The state can avert this loss of revenue by “decoupling.” Decoupling means protecting the relevant parts of Nebraska’s tax code from the changes in the federal tax code, in most cases by remaining linked to federal law as it existed prior to the change.
Nebraska can expect to see an estimated loss of $250 million in state income tax revenue over the next three years because of federal tax changes instituted as part of the CARES Act, enacted by Congress to provide relief from the economic gut punch delivered by the pandemic. That includes about a $126 million loss in the next fiscal year.
The Nebraska Legislature has in the past voted to decouple, or not follow, federal tax changes. Most recently, that happened following the last recession, when lawmakers moved to decouple to avoid state tax increases on Nebraskans.
When the Nebraska legislative session was suspended in March, a property tax relief proposal still lacked the 33 votes needed for passage. Despite estimated loss of state revenue, I still feel that in the remaining 17 days of the 2020 session we can pass a property tax relief measure. With roughly $10 billion in federal stimulus spending coming into the state, I still believe that there is some money left for property tax relief. The problem is the unknown speed of how the recovery will take place and how quickly unemployment claims will get back to pre-COVID levels and we open up for business.
Three costly funding requests are still being considered: reauthorization of a state business incentive program that is projected to cost about $125 million a year in forgone revenue, a business retention plan that could cost $40 million over a period of 10 years, and state funding for a massive proposal at the University of Nebraska Medical Center at a cost of $300 million over a period of six years. These proposals will not be supported by me unless we pass a bill bringing meaningful and substantial property tax relief. We are already on the hook to businesses for hundreds of millions of tax credits that could be redeemed under the current Advantage Act.
In May, Nebraska’s unemployment rate decreased to 5.2% from 8.7% in April. The state now has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation. That’s good news for state residents and businesses, indicating a willingness to return to work and an expanding economy. Sales tax revenue has come in better than expected, but revenues are down some from projections. The next couple of months will be watched closely.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.