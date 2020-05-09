I have finally figured out the most important ways to keep a wife happy.
A wife will be satisfied if she’s married to a guy who:
— Picks up after himself.
— Puts things back in the refrigerator.
—Is capable of regularly feeding himself.
These facts have become clear to me while working from home during the pandemic.
When your wife has you truly shaped you up, you put stuff away on your own.
Some might wonder why it’s taken me 37 years of marriage to figure that out.
I think of myself as remarkably self-sufficient.
But she somehow got the idea that I’m helpless. She sometimes complains that she waits on me hand and foot.
I tell her I don’t ask for much.“You’re asking for things constantly,” she says.
More than once, she’s put a plate of food in front of me and said, “Do you want me to cut it up and chew it for you, too?”
She has a real problem with finding socks on the floor. Kenna doesn’t even like to touch dirty socks.
“The only time I touch your socks is straight out of the dryer,” she says.
The biggest rule to follow, though, is don’t mess up the kitchen.
I’ve really improved on that over the last few weeks. As I’ve done my work from home, I’ve put my own lunches together, and I’ve returned the items to the refrigerator.
Kenna, though, is not completely satisfied. She thinks I have too many meals per day.
She says I also spend the day asking, “What’s for supper?”
Women really don’t ask for much. If the guy keeps his clothes picked up, that’s half the battle.
Wives also appreciate a good handyman. My wife picked the wrong guy. I can’t fix anything.
Fortunately, my wife is a gifted carpenter and plumber. She’s great at figuring things out, which comes in handy when I can’t get the computer or the TV to work.
All wives need time to themselves. It’s nice if the guy makes himself scarce, or stays quiet once in a while.
My wife loses out in that department. I’m never at a loss for words.
Wives want a husband to keep his possessions under control. I find it extremely difficult to throw things away.
My wife is not sympathetic. “Your life is so difficult,” she says.
What about my needs?
“Your needs are being completely met,” she says.
Not all husbands are burdens. I’ve seen some who are really good at loading dishwashers.
I’ve never mastered that skill, because I haven’t tried.
Still, I’m really proud of myself for the improvements I’ve made over the last few weeks.
When I do things the right way, I expect applause. But she somehow thinks it’s expected of me.
I know Kenna is not the only dissatisfied wife. I often hear women say, “I’m a little annoyed with my husband right now.”
How has our marriage survived?
“Because I hung in there,” Kenna says.
She should’ve married the guy in those Flex Seal commercials. He’s a gifted handyman.
I saw an commercial this week in which he did some truly amazing things with Flex Seal, which is a “super thick rubberized paste.”
Being married to a guy like that would guarantee that she has a Happy Mother’s Day.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
