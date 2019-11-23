Knock off the rust from your giving thanks abilities.
That one holiday where Americans are supposed to be thankful is almost upon us.
Since it doesn’t involve presents, Thanksgiving didn’t grow on me as a holiday to be appreciated during childhood.
But the older you get, the more you have to be thankful for.
Family, friends, health, blah, blah, blah...
Now that I’ve gotten the standbys out of the way, there are several things that I am really thankful for, many of them involving Thanksgiving itself.
I am thankful that Pilgrims decided to hold a three-day feast to celebrate their first harvest in the New World in October of 1621 and invited Native Americans to join in.
I am thankful for the fact that we now consolidate three days worth of eating into one meal. We live in a much busier world than those Pilgrims and Native Americans.
As we close in on the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving, think about how much impact that first meal had on our traditions today.
The feast included plenty of wild turkeys because ... well, they were plentiful in the area.
Now, what would have happened if liver and onions had been plentiful instead? I predict that I would be volunteering to work every single Thanksgiving to avoid that annual meal.
Thankfully, that isn’t the case. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie to top things off is the perfect annual holiday meal.
And then there is the breaking of the wishbone, the proper type of mangling that becomes a family tradition for some. Thanks, turkeys!
I’m also thankful about the timing of Thanksgiving. It’s nice to have one major holiday and know that Christmas is just one month away.
What if the Pilgrims had decided to have a pre-planting feast instead? I’m not sure gorging ourselves in the springtime during a holiday that gets paired up with Easter is quite as appealing.
A mid-summer Thanksgiving wouldn’t have been ideal at all.
As it is now, if we get nice weather and can get outside post-meal and pre-nap, it’s a true holiday treat.
But if we celebrated when the heat is usually 100 degrees and the humidity is about 80%, we would have no choice but to stay inside in the air conditioning to beat the heat even when our crazy uncle goes off on his annual politicized conspiracy theory rant.
There would be nothing to be thankful for about that.
And I can’t forget about the football. It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the National Football League’s modern-day tripleheader, about half of which the average American can stay awake to watch.
Football is the perfect holiday sport. There’s about five seconds of action, and then a good minute break until the next five seconds.
Attention spans can wander, conversations can continue, and you can still follow along with exactly how the Detroit Lions are going to lose.
It would have been different if we had a different national sport that owned the Thanksgiving sports landscape. It would be disappointing if you dozed off and missed the lone goal of the day during the annual Thanksgiving soccer tripleheader.
I imagine our neighbors to the north have to stay awake during the hockey games on Canadian Thanksgiving despite being stuffed with Canadian bacon.
I’m sure they are thankful for their national sport where a spitter gets a three-game suspension while a sucker punch that leads up to the spitting is just business as usual.
But here in America, we get our pigskin. Then it is time to pack up some leftovers and hit the road.
It’s then time to prepare for the post-Thanksgiving traditions of shopping way too early and then watching the Nebraska football team lose to Iowa.
That last one is a Thanksgiving tradition residents in our state would be happy to change up. But if things start to go bad again, eat some leftover turkey and get in another nap.
And be thankful that you aren’t snacking on more liver and onions.
