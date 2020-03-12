When I was approached about being an adult mentor for the Teammates program nine years ago, I was pleased to think that I was thought of as a positive influence for the Teammates program. I was hesitant at first, wondering if I really had what they needed to be a mentor for these middle school/high school kiddos. After going to the meeting and learning more about the Teammates program, I fell in love with the concept of Teammates. Their vision was for the mentors to “just be there.” Show up, commit to less than one hour each week to “just be there” for these kids. The various ways to being there for these kids range from listening, helping with homework and playing games to maybe even attending an event of theirs.
I have been fortunate to get to know three different mentees, all with very different personalities, but with one thing in common — they were all special. They each have such gifts that surprised and excited me for their future. My very first one was a beautiful, creative, kind and nurturing young lady. One of my favorite memories was baking and decorating cookies for an open house for the Teammates mentees and mentors at Senior High. She thought of the idea and Nancy Jones, the Teammates coordinator, and I encouraged the idea and helped with the details. What a rewarding experience! I was fortunate to have her from middle school all the way through to her graduation. It was an honor to help her celebrate her wonderful accomplishments.
My second Teammate I had for almost three years, before she ended up moving. She was also creative and very talented with hair! One of my favorite memories with her was making a blanket for a local organization and we actually made another one for her to take home as well. It was a special time filled with talking about her day-to-day events and her being amused at my limited abilities on blanket making.
I am going on my second year with my current mentee. We have done many activities, from shooting hoops to playing board games, in which she has a great talent of smoking me almost every game! We did attempt to decorate Christmas cookies for the other mentees and mentors at her school. We will plan better next year to where we will have more time before Christmas break to get them all decorated on time!
I do need to mention the coordinators at each school I was involved in — Walnut, Barr and Senior High — have been wonderful. Nancy, Kathy and Kim are so helpful with great ideas to even keeping me on track on the early out days. Grand Island is very fortunate to have such passionate and kind Teammate coordinators to help us along the way.
I hate to say I was surprised at how rewarding this experience has been for me, but I was. The memories that have been created to the lifelong friendships maintained have been pretty incredible.
Spending 30 to 50 minutes a week with a mentee doesn’t seem like a lot of time to feel like you are making a difference. But the showing up each week and “just being there” for the kids does make an impact — not just for the kids, but for me as well.
For more information on how to become a mentor, contact Nancy Jones at njones@gips.org.
