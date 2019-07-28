I received my learner’s permit last week.
Officially, it was my eldest offspring who received a learner’s permit in her name.
But it sure felt like I was the recipient.
This could be an interesting 366 days. Blessed are those who have 15-year-old children in a leap year.
While it is a must to have a designated driver, it is also important for families to have a designated driving instructor when it comes time to teach their children the ways of the road.
That’s me. I get to learn how to teach someone how to drive.
I’d like to think that it is because of my patience, my excellent way with words and my ability to give calm instructions under pressure.
The truth is this was thrust upon me as payback for 15 years of quickly making sure I was the “good cop” in every possible situation.
And I accept that role so that my daughter isn’t taught how to drive by someone who once saw a “Welcome to Missouri” sign on her way back to Central Nebraska from Des Moines, Iowa.
(Note from the Marriage Counselors of America: Publishing information like that is a guarantee for a husband to quickly see a “Welcome to Sleeping on the Couch” sign in his near future.)
I’m not concerned about my daughter’s ability to learn to drive.
I am concerned that when I was handed “The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program” booklet — when did this become a thing? — and the first page that I flipped to was “Interstate driving — part one,” she started laughing at the look of pure terror on my face.
They might have had to hunt up the defibrillator if I had first turned to “Roundabouts.”
As a farm child, I was born with an innate ability to operate motor vehicles. At least it seemed that way.
At the point when you can sit on the edge of a seat and reach the clutch of a pickup, you are steering a vehicle slowly up and down the edge of a field to lay or pick up irrigation pipe. Not a bad job for an 8-year-old.
Back in my ancient days, the school permit was available to 14-year-olds, so I was zooming back and forth the 10 miles to school in my tank (aka a 1979 Thunderbird) on a daily basis starting in eighth grade.
But times are different now.
For one thing, I am the parent. I’m not sure if a sophomore is old enough to be taught to drive by me.
There is a lot of pressure here. A continuous streak of bad parental driving instruction is how entire counties get the reputation of having bad drivers.
Don’t pretend that you haven’t ever cursed out a (certain license plate number)-county driver.
I can’t find a section in “The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program” about how to instruct your teen to get angry at the idiot drivers on the road. I’d be an expert instructor at that.
And driving has changed a lot since I first started.
I was able to efficiently switch between the two decent rock stations in the area and the 8-track deck while keeping my eyes on the road.
Now how are you expected to flip between 18 satellite radio presets or the unlimited music that you can stream through your phone?
And I’m so old school that I was taught to keep my hands at 10 and 2 o’clock on the steering wheel.
Now it is either 9 and 3 o’clock or 7 and 5 o’clock because steering wheels include air bags.
How are you expected to teach that to a teenager who lives in a digital world? Does anything o’clock mean something to them?
The instruction manual tells me to “make an effort to enjoy the learning process” and “be a driving role model.”
This could be a really long year. I feel sorry for my daughter.
We’ll see how well I’ve learned to become a driving instructor by the end of next July. The good news is that I don’t have to do it again for two years.
The bad news is that at some point over the next year, you will see a man in a passenger seat of a car with a look of pure terror on his face as his laughing daughter navigates the vehicle into a roundabout.