One may think the Grand Island Public Schools staff can predict the future. As we celebrate our Staff Appreciation Week, let’s consider two key points:
First, the five-year strategic plan that started in 2017 focused on the fact we’re preparing children to live in an ever-changing world. There hasn’t been a time the world has changed so fast and so drastically since the start of the pandemic. Grit, resiliency, adaptability, creativity and collaboration were all identified as needed characteristics for our students to make a positive contribution to society and thrive in an ever-changing-world. Our children, like the rest of us, are experiencing dramatic real-world education.
Second, at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, the three priorities identified for the year were attendance, social/emotional learning and equity. The priorities have been modified since the pandemic began, but not as much as one would have imagined. The priorities now are: GIPS eLearning (a new type of attendance), food security, social/emotional and mental health, access and equity. The only new one is food security.
Because of the strategic plan and targeted priorities, the GIPS district has been able to react quickly, efficiently and compassionately to the pandemic. The Board of Education is extremely humbled and proud to work with all the district staff.
There are still three weeks of school remaining. We know quarantine fatigue is starting to set in, but we encourage all kids, and their parents/guardians, to finish strong and be prepared to start the 2020-2021 school year off right. We know the GIPS staff will continue to be there for you over the next three weeks.
Much has already been written about the Herculean efforts our staff has gone to in order to make sure the four priorities are delivered on throughout the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Since this is Staff Appreciation week, the board wants to make sure the GIPS staff hear from us personally.
We have a feeling many parents and guardians who are helping their children with eLearning will join us in this appreciation. There is a newfound understanding of what it takes to educate a child. Teachers were asked to switch from classroom teaching to eLearning in a week’s time. They rose to the challenge and delivered. They’re still there for our children, making sure they are OK. They’re still present, and the connections with their students are more critical than ever.
We also want to shout out to other staff who have stepped up in other ways. The technology staff members who made sure everyone could connect online and found solutions to close all digital gaps. The food service personnel, and others who have joined them, to make sure food is available for all our students. The social workers, counselors and others who are making sure students in crisis are supported. Kids need to hear it’s OK to not be OK. Our custodians, buildings and grounds staff, secretaries and all the others who are still working to make sure we continue to operate in this new environment.
A new challenge will be encountered when school resumes in person. A recent NPR article regarding when to reopen schools included the following, “Developmental experts say disruption from the pandemic constitutes an ‘adverse childhood experience’ for every American child. When schools reopen, says Virginia’s James Lane, ameliorating this trauma will be at the core of their mission. ‘I also think that there is a need for us to focus on social and emotional learning for students,’ Lane says, ‘and not only how we can provide the academic support, but how can we provide the mental health support and the wraparound supports for students when they come back, to help them recover and bring back that safety net of schools.’”
The board of education is confident in the district’s ability to help our students through this time and past this time to our new normal. Please join us in thanking teachers and all district staff.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education members are: Bonnie Hinkle (president), Dr. Dan Brosz (vice president), Lisa Albers, Carlos Barcenas, Terry Brown, Kelly Enck, Julie Gortemaker, Heidi Schutz and Erika Wolfe.
