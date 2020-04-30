“Those people...” “That group...” “Their culture...” “They work there.” “Don’t they understand?” All phrases that have been echoed during this pandemic of COVID-19. All phrases that are tinged in racism. We must reject racism in all its forms, no matter how afraid we are of the pandemic.
We know that many people of color in our community are “frontline” employees during this pandemic. Whether working in manufacturing or agriculture, meatpacking plants or grocery stores, drive-thrus or big box stores, the diversity of our community, of our state, is on display.
We know that in Nebraska the median family income of people of color on average is $34,000 less than the white, non-Hispanic population. We know people of color are less likely to have access to health insurance and quality health care. We know people of color are more likely to live in poverty.
People of color in our community — our neighbors, our friends — have suffered from COVID-19 because they were at a disadvantage before the pandemic started. Across the nation, people of color are infected and dying at a higher rate than those who are white because it affects people with underlying health conditions more adversely. People of color are infected and dying at a higher rate than their white counterparts because the essential work they perform does not offer the privilege of being able to be done from home.
Institutional and structural racism put our neighbors and friends on the frontline of a world-wide pandemic.
The YWCA of Grand Island, the YWCA of Adams County and the YWCA of Lincoln ask you to join us as we take a stand against bias, prejudice and bigotry found in our lives, especially during this pandemic. We ask you to resist the temptation to blame others for a fight we are in together.
We ask you to take a stand against overt and subtle expressions of racism, calling it out when you see or hear it. We ask you to take a stand against racism — for our neighbors, for our friends, for our community.
The virus is the enemy, not people.
Amy Bennett is the executive director of the YWCA of Grand Island.
