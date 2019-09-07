All right, I’ve had just about enough.
I’m really tired of people badmouthing the 1970s. Young couples on HGTV are always mocking the kitchens and bathrooms in the homes they visit. They laugh at the colors, the styles and the shag carpet they find inside. The other day, I heard someone use the word “hideous.”
If you listen to young people today, you’d think the 1970s were inhabited by people who had no taste.
They’ve got it wrong. As someone who was there, I’m pleased to tell you the 1970s were the height of elegance and sophistication.
For proof, take a listen to the classy music of the Spinners, the O’Jays and Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes.
No character — superhero or otherwise — has ever driven a more stylish car than Jim Rockford.
How cool were the 1970s? Rodney Scott, a baseball player, was nicknamed “Cool Breeze.”
To listen to young people today, 45 years ago people wore ridiculous clothes and lived in really ugly homes.
That’s not the way I remember it. We were smooth, innovative and we wore nice threads.
If those clothes are horrendous, why are they so popular today at thrift stores? They’re not all worn ironically.
My kids, who were born in the 1980s, think they’ve got the decade pegged. They summarize the 1970s in two words: Travolta and disco.
Disco didn’t show up until the late ‘70s. What about everything good that came before it?
Co-worker Austin Koeller, who’s in his 20s, says the 1970s were known for “questionable home decor choices.”
What really gets me are the young couples who ridicule the homes. What have they ever done? The house they’re mocking is basically the home in which I was raised.
Not only that, why is everything a mid-century home? Should a ranch-style home really be grouped with one built in the 1940s?
But really, I have only one question: What’s wrong with shag carpet?
We needed something to cover the floors.
There are embarrassing things about every decade. I can see plenty of crazy things about this one.
In retrospect, you can laugh at the clothing from any era. The colors and fabrics of the 1970s might not go over well today. But at the time, we thought we looked sharp.
I was never one for dancing or nightclubs, but for a while, I wore both white shoes and a white watchband. People saw me coming.
In May of 1974, when I graduated from high school, every day was bright and sunny. I had lots of hair, quality polyester clothing and cash in my pocket. Summer breeze made me feel fine, blowin’ though the jasmine in my mind.
In the 1970s, we had groups like the Brothers Johnson, who gave us “Strawberry Letter 23.” That, my friends, is music.
Groups had memorable names, like the Friends of Distinction.
Elton John’s best music came out in the 1970s.
Albums in the 1970s had classy names, like “Abandoned Luncheonette,” “Wheatfield Soul” and “Silk Degrees.”
Musicians had names like Boz Scaggs and Pablo Cruise.
If the ‘70s were so bad, why did CBS bring back “Hawaii Five O”?
“Blue Bloods” will run as long as Tom Selleck wants it to, because viewers fell in love with him in 1980, if not a few months before.
What decade gave us Mark Harmon? His first acting jobs were in the ‘70s.
If you want a quality experience, just tune in to KKPR-FM 98.9 any Sunday and listen to Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” from the 1970s.
That’s what all of us enjoyed, back before we needed total knee and hip replacements.
But even after orthopedic surgery, we can still groove.
Right on.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
