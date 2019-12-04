On March 12, 2019, I walked the halls of the State Capitol in Lincoln to attend my confirmation hearing to serve as a governor-appointed member of the Nebraska State Fair Board of Directors. During this hearing with legislators, I discussed my background as mayor of Grand Island and dealing with budgets. We also discussed the need for the Nebraska State Fair (NSF) to alter its focus to an enterprise-type of business that functions during the entire calendar year; or scale back and focus exclusively on the 11-day event itself.
When plotting our path forward, it’s imperative to understand that the NSF does not own the property the event takes place on. The land is owned by Fonner Park. Given that, anything that the NSF does must be done in partnership with Fonner Park. This is a challenging relationship, but one that is headed in the right direction.
Once appointed, I became chairman of the NSF Finance Committee. As spring turned to summer and final preparations were being made for an amazing event to celebrate the fair’s 150th anniversary, there was a widespread undercurrent of discontent among staff, the board, corporate sponsors and the general public. All of this came on top of my concerns about the existing business model; and then Mother Nature made her presence felt with torrential rains on an already saturated property. During the fair, focus needed to be on getting through the event and then reconfiguring how we ran our business; not working behind the scenes to oust our leadership.
As chairman of the Finance Committee, I have spoken often of budget sustainability. The board of directors have all known that changes would need to be made to our business model, and we have now sifted through the nonsense and have moved in that direction.
With the business model now solely focused on just these 11 days, the budget had to also reflect this. Unfortunately, personnel costs have come under scrutiny and 20 “year around” jobs became difficult to justify. Every month the fair was not in operation, we were spending $130,000 on wages and benefits. After completing the restructuring, we anticipate saving the fair an annual amount of over $500,000.
Now, the past couple weeks, the “Twitter-mob” of social media has created so much discontent and misinformation. As a mayor, I would read comments on Facebook and often just shake my head at what I read. But now as a board member of the NSF, I’m back to reading nonsense in much of my spare time. It’s hard to fathom why people make public comments without all the information. As an example: Those of you that have suggested that the board cut its own compensation instead of firing people, well ... I hate to break it to you ... but we don’t get paid to serve. Also, while Lori Cox isn’t perfect, contrary to some, she isn’t the devil either. I also haven’t seen anything that would make me believe we had an employee steal over $1 million. SMH.
First things first – the Nebraska State Fair is not going bankrupt. Unfortunately, we had a disgruntled employee who was provided a stage during a public meeting, and he chose to make a mockery of it. He made comments, handed in his resignation, and then sat in the audience to witness the remainder of the meeting. A meeting that concluded by addressing the very topic he referenced — the State Fair’s financial future. Some words of advice: “Slow down cowboy.”
I’ve been asked about future concert lineups, so let’s address this with simple math. We have a venue that — if sold out — can seat approximately 5,000 people. If each of those folks pay $30 for a ticket, that equates to $150,000 of gross revenue. So, when an act like Keith Urban costs $750,000+, well ... that just isn’t going to happen. So, we hired a new talent buyer this spring and look forward to bringing a list of shows that are entertaining, sought after, and financially responsible.
As for parking, I just refer you to my previous comments about ownership of the property. Would it be nice to have all the parking lots paved? Certainly. But that needs to happen in conjunction with Fonner Park, and would also require a parking fee to help recover costs. I can also attest that many folks really enjoyed the shuttle service, and we look forward to continuing and enhancing that — come rain or shine.
Next, I’ve read comments stating it was foolish to move away from the metro-area. Well, I’m a little biased, but I think “outstate Nebraska” is the perfect place for the fair. I’ve been involved in youth sports my entire life, and I just smile when these types of conversations arise because I firmly believe folks in Omaha/Lincoln feel it is further for them to drive to Grand Island, than it is for us to drive there.
That aside, I can assure you that there is an effort to market the fair in Omaha and Lincoln. Our fair is very ag-based and we celebrate that. But as a “non-4H/FFA” kid myself, I understand that we need programming to attract the suburban young families. While carnivals and birthing pavilions are nice, we need to do more, and we will. For four years, we invited the Omaha mayor to come, and for four years it didn’t happen. We did get the Lincoln mayor to town — once.
Finally, let’s remember that attendance in Lincoln was suffering prior to the move, and the University of Nebraska wanted the fair property so they could build the UNL Innovation Campus. The Legislature then passed LB1116 and Grand Island became its new home, complete with $42 million of infrastructure — built on someone else’s property.
Please understand that these comments are my own, and I don’t speak for the entire board. I am however interested in the NSF thriving and being part of an organization that is known for its integrity, professionalism, and Nebraska spirit. Your fair board is comprised of great people who want nothing more than the 2020 fair to be a raging success. Grand Island has a habit of proving people wrong, just put the naysayers of the NSF on that list too.
I hope to see you next summer, rain or shine.
Jeremy Jensen is a member of the Nebraska State Fair Board of Directors and is a former mayor of Grand Island.
