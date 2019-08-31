One of the reasons I love Nebraska is the kindness so many people show to one another. Here at the Nebraska State Fair, we’ve been dealt a heavy blow by Mr. Weather, and yet this community has rallied in support of this great event.
I can’t say enough about Team Lead Mick Brown, our shuttle fleet manager. We put our contingency plan in motion early and located as many shuttles as we could possibly find. Because there is such a shortage of drivers, and we are on top of the school year, we have been extremely limited in shuttle numbers.
Our partner, Holiday Express of Grand Island, helped ramp up this effort, joined by Arrow Stage Lines of Lincoln, Adventure Bus & Charter of Kearney, Windstar Lines of Omaha, Palmer schools and Wood River schools.
This has been a remarkable effort. Mick has been pulling 18-hour days to manage the fleet. Drivers have been assisting folks with boarding and their carry-on parcels and strollers, while maintaining direct routes to the fair from our various shuttle stops. Mick’s wife, Lori, has been making sandwiches for the drivers to keep them going,
Further, property owners at all shuttle stops have expanded their spaces for us at our greatest time of need.
I’m asking all of you fine folks in our community to storm the fair this weekend (no pun intended). We are expecting full sunshine for three days and we are going to have a blast finishing this wonderful Fairabration! You can arrive by one of our 20-plus shuttles, or you can park on grounds this weekend if you arrive super early ... yes, we have opened a bit of our west lot off of South Locust Street.
Our amazing volunteers have been terrific, so if you see any members of our yellow T-shirt brigade on a bus or at a shuttle stop or on the grounds, please feel free to thank them for their hard work. We couldn’t do it without them and the rest of the community’s support!
Our volunteers will be happy to tell you about the remaining 304 events happening these next three days, such as: all that great Fair food; Halestorm, Little Big Town and Trace Adkins; equine events such as Nebraska Strong Ranch Rodeo, Dusty Trails horseback riding, Percheron draft horses, carriage driving, cowboy mounted shooting and NCHA cutting horses; 4-H and FFA livestock competitions; Truck & Tractor Pull and Demolition Derby; UNL Pep Rally and Marching Band; Firefighters Combat Challenge; and Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience.
Arrive early, hop a shuttle, and have all the fun and tradition you can muster under some much-welcomed sunshine.
Lori K. Cox is the executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.