Like many young adults, my middle child lets machines do his work for him. His digital assistant, though, can’t do everything.
“Without thinking I just said ‘Hey Google, turn the shower on,’ then found myself mildly annoyed that’s not a thing yet,” Bryan wrote on Facebook.
So Bryan, 33, still has to get up to turn his shower on.
I asked Bryan if his electronic pal might be able to do his laundry.
“No,” he responded. “This is what I’m talking about. Get it together Google.”
For years, Bryan has resisted doing his own laundry. He has somehow talked other people into washing his clothes for him, free of charge. “After years of success, the complex knobs and buttons now befuddle me,” he says.
That’s an absolute lie. Bryan’s apartment is heavily wired. He use voice commands to activate all sorts of devices.
So it’s hard to believe that he can’t operate a washing machine.
The people who’ve known Bryan the longest are on to him.
“I think Bryan is artfully and consistently incapable of doing things he doesn’t want to do,” says his only sister.
Her brother, she said, “has managed to always talk some sweet person around him into taking pity on him.”
Bryan’s brother, Benj, says his kid brother is just playing stupid. He just pretends not to understand the washing machine.
In relying on his charm to get by, Brenna says her brother learned a lesson from somebody else.
“I think he came by it honestly,” she says, implying that he stole the idea from me.
The last time Bryan washed his clothes, he said, was years ago.
Bryan admits that he has used the dryer sometimes. But he’s never used the washing machine in his apartment.
He also says he took the dryer apart to make it stop buzzing. So he has done “some manly tasks,” he says.
The reality is that he works on only the things that interest him. A washing machine is not interesting or fun in any way, he says.
He also maintains that his fiancee likes washing clothes.
“She has a very good talent for laundry,” he says.
Kel finds it soothing, he says.
I told him he needs a robot to wash his clothes.
“I already have one,” he said.
He should be careful what he says. Even though Kel has found her wedding dress, they’re not married yet.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
