Some of the best writing in the newspaper is sometimes found in obituaries.
Family members often do a great job of writing about the person they knew so well. Those descriptions sometimes induce a chuckle.
Evelyn “Louise” Fieldgrove of Litchfield, for instance, loved canning sweet pickles, plastic canvas cross stitch and bingo, “but most of all, playing the role of ninja grandma.”
Marlene Thelen, a former teacher who died in July, gave her golden retrievers lots of affection, “complete with full roaming privileges on beds and couches. They never strayed far from her side, especially as a fresh piece of toast was always readily available.”
Among other things, her grandchildren “will remember a grandma that loved to read them books, tell incriminating stories of their parents that would make them squeal with laughter and who always found an opportunity to sneak them a sweet treat.”
Family members use great expressions to remember the departed.
Cheri Pfeifer, a horse trainer, was “stubborn, strong and tougher than a boiled owl, but she never lost her youthful enthusiasm for life’s smallest joys.”
Bill Dexter, 89, was one of those guys who liked to talk. He “was very friendly and never met a stranger. In fact, it has been said by some that he could strike up a conversation with a fencepost.”
Francis J. Maciejewski, 84, enjoyed a couple of hobbies popular around here. “He was an excellent polka dancer and never afraid to shoot the moon on a good pitch hand.”
Jean Hawley, 80, also liked to have fun. The Arcadia woman “loved country and gospel music and playing cards, mainly pinochle and pitch — and she took her pinochle very seriously.”
Laura Johnson, 79, loved to dance and loved to laugh. “She enjoyed roller skating on the concrete hog slab as a kid and continued roller skating until she broke her wrist doing the hokey pokey on roller skates with her grandkids at age 60.”
In listing a man’s passions, beer is sometimes mentioned.
James Beck enjoyed trips to the casino and attending concerts. “He wasn’t one to say no to a good party, especially if it included a cold Bud Light.”
In obituaries, Budweiser comes up more often than you’d think.
One woman, though, enjoyed her favorite drink, Pepsi, every day.
Norm DeHarde was quiet but often in motion. “Some of his enjoyments included bowling, hiking in the mountains with family, riding horses and roller skating. He was a smooth dancer.”
Different things give satisfaction to different people. “Charles was a farmer his entire life, and always wanted to improve things before he left them. He especially enjoyed moving dirt.”
Kasey Shriver adored her dog, Mako, and “loved shopping for shoes.”
Another stylish person was Virginia Vernon, 84, who was “fashionable, sweet and sassy. “
Motorcycles were always part of the life of Ronald “Stringer” Walling. The Alda man, who died at 76, was a Harley-Davidson man. “Stringer was a legend in the biker community,” his obituary read.
Russell Birch used to help family members fix whatever was wrong with their cars. “Most of the time, this was late evening after chores were done. His son-in-law, Ron, nicknamed him the midnight mechanic.”
Some people like being in a bad mood. One 56-year-old man was actually nicknamed Grumpy. “His favorite hobby by far was being grumpy and sarcastic.”
Other people like to stir up trouble. A man named Curtis liked “pushing people’s buttons for fun.”
Obituaries can be inspiring.
Kenneth Winters Sr., 68, “was the first person to help anyone in need and he spent countless hours helping with community events.”
Some people devote their mornings to global concerns. Robert Kruse “enjoyed spending his mornings with his coffee buddies solving the world’s problems.”
Most people around here have a tremendous work ethic. One person who loved to work was Thomas Meuret Jr., who died at 95.
“Cass Construction gave him a retirement party on his 65th birthday, but he showed up for work the next day, and worked full time for the next 20 years.”
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
