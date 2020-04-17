Local businesses are the linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
Special thanks go to the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, Pump & Pantry, Tommy Gunz Bistro and Central Community College for sponsoring this initiative so that businesses can be included at no cost to them.
Every little bit helps right now. So, check out our Shop Local Page to see who is offering gift cards by going to the link below.
At this time I would also like to recognize my incredible news team. They remain dedicated to getting you the most up-to-date information in the heart of a global pandemic. Independent employees are dedicated to Nebraska in the most powerful and meaningful ways.
If you’re not already subscribing to our print or online news, I would ask all region residents to support our vital service by doing so.
My staff, many of them working from home and all of them safely social distancing, have still managed to post hundreds of coronavirus headlines that are relevant to Nebraska.
Thank you for your continued support.
