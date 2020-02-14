Thumbing Twitter the other night, I came across a post that featured a pair of dirty boots outside a doorway. Not something that would usually catch my attention, but then I read the post.
“These are Shane’s boots. Shane is a Nebraska school board member. He came straight from work to his board meeting tonight. He took his boots off at the door because he didn’t want to create any more work for the custodians. It’s simple. It’s service. Lead by example.”
Shane is Shane Van Pelt, a school board member at High Plains Community Schools in Polk. The tweet was from ESU 6 Administrator John Skretta, and it made me smile.
Not just because Shane was thoughtful enough to remove his boots prior to walking into his school board meeting, but because I have heard countless stories just like this about the 1,700 other locally elected volunteers who work a full day getting dirt on their proverbial boots, and then choose to spend their time serving the needs of their students, their district, their communities, and all of Nebraska as school board members.
In addition to dirty boots at the door, you’ll see them pop their cap on a shelf while inside, or bring in a pan of that famous baked good to share that they know gets a smile from the others on their board. After all of this, then the meeting starts. Just a few examples of who you’ve elected to serve on the school boards across Nebraska.
They serve for the love and support of public education. For their districts. For their communities. And for Nebraska. Working every day to positively affect our country’s future by helping our greatest assets to excel in their lives.
It isn’t always easy. Tough decisions need to be made. But it can be one of the most rewarding and challenging things they will be a part of.
Nebraska’s 1,700 locally elected, volunteer school board members are grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, and the sons and daughters of a generation who taught them the value of hard work, and the satisfaction of a job well done. Bottom line, school board members want to leave it better for generations to come.
This is School Board Appreciation Week in Nebraska. I encourage you to seek out those who serve your community and let them know the work they are doing for Nebraska’s future does not go unnoticed. Just give them a moment to take their boots off first.
