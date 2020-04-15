In a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff report released April 9, a plan was detailed for establishing the 5G Fund for Rural America.
The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which will be released later this month, will seek two approaches to the 5G Fund: one using currently available data to start an auction in 2021 and a second option, which would wait for new data and begin the auction no earlier than 2023.
If adopted, the 5G Fund for Rural America would distribute as much as $9 billion across the country for 5G, with $8 billion available to target rural areas unlikely to be deployed without federal support.
The report findings show Nebraska as the state with the highest percentage of land mass (92% of the state) eligible for support. This area includes 19% of the state’s population.
As far as the question of whether we should use available data and start almost immediately or wait until the data is better, I plan to submit comments to the FCC that delaying the start of this process means delayed deployment of better wireless service in the rural areas of Nebraska.
We know the data could be better, but the current finding that 92% of the land mass is currently eligible means that our citizens in rural areas are unserved or underserved from wireless carriers. An auction of the unserved areas will also mean deployment of additional fiber optic lines, because a wireless service needs wired switching networks to make the connections work.
According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, 5G networks now cover more than 200 million Americans. As part of the agreement to merge Sprint with T-Mobile, Pai said, “T-Mobile has made enforceable commitments to the Commission to deploy its 5G network to 90% of Americans and 90% of rural Americans within 6 years.”
Pai, who is originally from Kansas, went on to say that he believes every American should benefit from 5G, and that’s why he proposed a 5G fund for Rural America.
The recent closure of schools across Nebraska has highlighted the difficulty that students from rural Nebraska struggle with in doing school work from home when there is bad internet service.
In the CARES Act recently passed by Congress, there is $25 million appropriated to the Rural Utilities Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This money would add funding to the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program, which assists in linking teachers and medical service providers in one area to students and patients in another.
The money, which is in the form of grants, is allocated to successful applicants through a competitive process. Generally, state and local governments file the grant applications.
Nebraska has applied for grants in the past, but has not been successful. I would encourage our Nebraska chief information officer to apply for a grant again this year, particularly because there is more money in the pool. These funds, which may be used to acquire capital assets, instructional programming or other infrastructure, could assist our schools and health providers in improving services.
I hope all of you had a joyous Easter. I am confident it will snow less in May.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.