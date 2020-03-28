When I hear people say that some dogs would benefit from psychological counseling, I can’t believe what I’m hearing.
The idea that dogs require therapy is nuts.
Our four-legged friends are the most well-adjusted creatures on Earth.
The canines I know are not riddled with anxiety or self-doubt. They have absolutely no issues.
What do they do all day? They sleep, and wait for their favorite human to come home.
Their lives are not miserable or filled with despair.
What does a dog know about stress?
The happiest creature you’ll ever see is a hound poking his head out the window of a moving car. People who say a dog can’t smile are wrong.
Some people worry that their dogs are bored.
A dog isn’t smart enough to be bored.
Those who worry about a dog’s psyche are the same people who pay undue attention to a dog’s diet. Trust me, a dog doesn’t need an exquisite blend of calf’s liver, peas, brown rice and sweet potatoes. He’ll be just fine whatever he eats.
Dogs also don’t need to wear dresses, jackets or hats. That kind of attire might actually send a hound to a shrink.
When they’re lying on the floor, they’re not working through something. They are the picture of contentment, chasing a rabbit in their sleep.
During the day, their big move is toward a place where they can sleep in the sunshine. Soaking up those rays makes them blissful.
Dogs’ lives are happy and carefree. Unlike us, they don’t have a thing to worry about.
All they ever need is a good vet, not a grief counselor.
For a dog, a walk is close to ecstasy. As long as they’re sniffing something, the little rascals are delighted.
All man’s best friend requires is food, water and love.
If he was taken to a shrink, the only thing he’d enjoy would be relaxing on the couch. Dogs love couches.
Sure, Fido might be a little goofy, but who isn’t? One of the fun things about dog ownership is toying with their minds. Those games leave no lasting damage.
Do dogs ask themselves if they’re happy? No. They don’t have an interior monologue. They aren’t paranoid or schizophrenic.
They also don’t get depressed. Most of them have a pretty cushy life.
Canines have better mental health than many humans.
Yes, dogs might sometimes be lonely, but those moments are overshadowed by the great joy in their lives.
In addition to being loyal and devoted, dogs are also tough. The happiest hounds are those who go hunting or on long walks with their masters.
I admit that a dog that’s been abused has some issues. He’ll flinch at the slightest movement, or be wary of men.
Usually, those problems will go away when he gets proper owners.
Over time, I’ve also seen dogs become a little too focused on food, just like some humans. Next time I get a dog, I’m going to restrict all of his eating to the dog dish.
Speaking of food, I hate dining in homes where people let dogs lick off the same plates they use.
It is people like that who need counseling.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
